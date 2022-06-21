A trio of Skyline athletes and one Blackfoot athlete concluded their track seasons over the weekend at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Incoming Skyline senior Claire Petersen placed 11th in the emerging elite girls open 100 meters in 12.36 seconds and seventh in the emerging elite girls 100 hurdles in 15.22 and incoming Skyline junior Amy Baczuk tied for 12th in emerging elite girls high jump upon clearing 5-0.75. In distance events, incoming Skyline junior Nelah Roberts placed 12th in the championship girls 2-mile in 10:42.08 and incoming Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas placed 10th in the championship boys 2-mile in 9:03.65 and 28th in the championship boys 1-mile in 4:15.67.
Idaho's two-time defending 4A state champion in the 100 meters and 300 hurdles, Petersen also competed at Nike Outdoor Nationals last summer, placing 34th in the championship girls 100 meters. This past weekend in Eugene was different due to competing in two events and representing Skyline with two teammates.
"I was really excited to go with people I knew this year," Petersen said Tuesday by phone. "I had fun watching them compete. Last year it was a really cool experience, but it was kind of weird not knowing anyone there."
Baczuk was a bit overwhelmed upon seeing Hayward Field, which re-opened last year after three years of reconstruction.
"I was just blown away by how big it was," Baczuk said Tuesday by phone. "I've never been anywhere like that before. It was so cool."
Thomas had previously been to the new Hayward Field, attending the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, but had never competed there before.
"It was a dream come true," Thomas said Tuesday by phone. "They get us into a call room. All the athletes in your events are sitting in there warming up. They get you into your line then they take you out by heat. They announce your name and put the camera on you. It was an unreal experience stepping into the stadium."
The camera panning to each athlete as each event began was new this year, Petersen said.
"That kind of caught me by surprise," she said with a laugh. "It made me feel like I was in college."
Baczuk said she enjoyed speaking with the 17 other emerging elite girls high jumpers in the call room.
"It was super fun getting to know the some of the girls and ask where they're from," Baczuk said.
Last month, Thomas won 4A state titles in the 1,600 (4:15.29) and 3,200 (9:14.78). A 2-mile race is longer than a 3,200 meter race, as 3,200 meters is equal to 1.988 miles. A 1-mile race is shorter than a 1,600 meter race, as 1,600 meters is equal to 0.994 miles.
There were 41 athletes total in the championship boys 2-mile, and Thomas was one of 14 athletes in his section.
"From the second I signed up, I knew I wanted to get as close to nine minutes as possible," Thomas said. "I knew it was gonna be a really good opportunity with really good athletes from all over the country. I was pretty lucky to get into the second fastest championship heat. I think I did pretty well."
The 1-mile, which had 57 total athletes, was one day after the 2-mile. Thomas was in the third fastest section.
"My legs were pretty tired," Thomas said.
Thomas said Nike Outdoor Nationals gave him the experience of competing against athletes he otherwise wouldn't face.
"In Idaho, you don't get a lot of chances to run in a lot of big races like this," Thomas said. "In these meets, you get people from Minnesota and New York."
Petersen was among the nine qualifiers for the emerging 100 hurdles finals out of 21 athletes. The top five finishers broke 15 seconds.
"I kind of surprised myself making it into the 100 hurdles finals instead of the 100," Petersen said. "I'm not gonna lie, I thought it was gonna be the other way around."
Petersen took a few days off after last month's 4A state meet before preparing for Nike Outdoor Nationals. She practiced with her hurdles coach on Mondays and Wednesdays and spent Tuesdays and Thursdays with the Pocatello based Eastern Idaho Track Club.
This is her first year participating in club track. She said it has allowed her to become better acquainted with athletes like fellow 4A state champion, Matejah Mangum of Pocatello, who placed sixth in the emerging elite girls 100 finals, and it has helped her work through nerves.
On June 11, she won the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200 at a club meet in Meridian. That was her first 100 hurdles race since last month's 4A state meet, where she collided with a hurdle and somehow saved herself from falling en route to placing fourth.
"I was waiting for the starter to shoot the gun and I was just shaking," Petersen said. "Then we went and I ended up running really well. I ran 14.9. That helped me get over my nerves. When I got to nationals, I felt really calm. I was confident in myself."
Baczuk, who placed seventh in high jump at last month's 4A state meet, practiced with her high jump coach twice per week leading up to Nike Outdoor Nationals.
"Every day, he just said, 'The bar is still the same height at the track meet," Baczuk said. "Just keeping that in mind helped me focus."
While she had hoped to clear 5-4, Baczuk said she has new motivation.
"Going to this Nike meet really made me want to come back next year," she said.
Roberts was unavailable for interview due to being out of cell phone range this week.