Head coach since 2005, James Parrish has built a track legacy in Rigby. The Trojans have won nine state titles under Parrish--all 4A--including three consecutive girls state titles from 2007 to 2009 and three consecutive boys state titles from 2010 to 2012. From 2007 to 2015, Rigby went home with a blue trophy from each 4A state meet.
The Trojans moved to 5A for the 2016-17 school year and have come up shy of a trophy ever since then...until May. A year after placing 12th with 23 points, the Rigby girls accumulated 66 points to place third. Contributing to the program first 5A state trophy with individual wins were junior Abby Hancock, who scored 36 points with wins in the 100, 200, long jump and as part of the third-place 4x100 team with Abbie Scott, Lyndsay Woelfel and Rebecca Anderson and junior Addasyn Sylvester with her high jump title. Much of Rigby's point scorers are underclassmen, boding well for the future.
For guiding the Trojans back into the state track trophy race, Parrish is the 2022 All-Area Girls Track Coach of the Year.
"He's really kind of brought their team back," Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer said. "To get a trophy at 5A this year was good to see for them. He's a great guy to work with and runs great meets."