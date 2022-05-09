Salmon sophomore Danny Simmons won two events and made history at the BYU Invitational over the weekend.
His 9:06.15 to win the 1A/2A/3A boys 3,200 broke a 23 year-old District 6 all-time record in the event by fractions of a second. Bonneville's Jed Barta previously owned District 6's fastest boys 3,200 time, a 9:06.58 from the 1999 5A state meet.
"I think it's pretty cool," Simmons said Sunday evening by phone. "I'm glad that my season's not over because I wanna do it again."
Simmons said due to the large number of teams registered for the BYU Invitational, the 3,200 final was separated into two sections. One section had 49 runners and the other had 52 and times were divided up into 1A/2A/3A and 4A/5A/6A after both sections concluded. Two boys in the entire event ran faster than Simmons.
"They took it out like extremely fast and because there was so many people, I kind of had to go with it," Simmons said. "I didn't really want to. It makes your legs heavier toward the end of the race."
Simmons also won the 1A/2A/3A 1,600 in 4:17.89. The 1,600 finals were divided into 12 sections, and Simmons was in the fastest one with 21 other runners. His time was 10th fastest overall of the 12 sections.
"This time, they kind of took it out a little slower than I was hoping," Simmons said. "The first lap was a little slow, then we picked it up again."
Simmons is the second District 6 boy this season to break 4:18 for the 1,600, joining Blackfoot junior Matt Thomas who ran 4:16.83 at Tiger-Grizz. Barta still owns the all-time District 6 record, a 4:12.67 at the 1999 5A state meet.
Simmons said he has big goals left to achieve with the 2A District 6 and 2A state championships upcoming in the next two weeks, but he is keeping those goals close to his chest.
"I'm feeling pretty mentally hungry for getting faster," Simmons said.
Elsewhere at the BYU Invitational, athletes and relay teams from Sugar-Salem, Teton, Firth, and Butte County also joined Simmons with top three finishes. Sugar-Salem won the 1A/2A/3A girls sprint medley relay in 4:18.35, placed second in the 1A/2A/3A boys sprint medley in 3:45.41, third in the 1A/2A/3A girls 4x400 in 4:09.29 and third in the 1A/2A/3A boys 4x400 in 3:30.45. Also for Sugar-Salem, Porter Holt placed second in the 1A/2A/3A boys 400 in 49.40. The Diggers were second in the 1A/2A/3A final boys and girls combined team scores with 81.5 points and third in the 1A/2A/3A boys team scores with 54.5.
Butte County's Kiya McAffee won 1A/2A/3A girls shot put (37-6.5) while teammate Porter Taylor was third in 1A/2A/3A boys shot put (52-1.25) and third in 1A/2A/3A boys discus with (153-3.25).
Teton won the 1A/2A/3A boys sprint medley in 3:42.99 and got a third place finish in 1A/2A/3A boys high jump with Tyson Brown clearing six feet.
Firth's Tara Butler was third in 1A/2A/3A girls pole vault upon clearing 9-2 while Snake River's Rylan Anderson won 1A/2A/3A boys 110 hurdles in 14.78, 1A/2A/3A boys 400 in 48.86 and placed third in the 1A/2A/3A boys 200 in 22.68.