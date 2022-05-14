REXBURG--Three years and a pandemic later, the Skyline track and field program completed another district title sweep Friday at Madison High School.
Amidst howling winds that drove student athletes into team tents and under blankets for warmth, the Grizzlies claimed the 4A District 6 girls title in commanding fashion, 131-77 over Bonneville, and the boys title by a much closer margin of 123-111 over defending district champion Blackfoot.
Highland defended its 5A District 5-6 girls team title 112-88 over Rigby. Rigby won the 5A boys team title 134.5 to Madison's 119.5.
"It was a more up and down meet than years past," Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer said of the competition. "We had some kids step it up, our younger kids (on the boys side). Our girls, they competed hard. The top kids really carried us."
A bright spot for Meyer was seeing senior Mattie Olson compete after a lengthy recovery from ACL surgery. A Montana State women's basketball signee, Olson missed her entire basketball season except for the closing minutes of the 4A state title game against Burley. She was completely medically cleared two weeks ago, ran the 400 at Tiger-Grizz and ran in Friday's 4x200.
"I think it's been good for her confidence," Meyer said. "This will be good for her in the fall in college."
Acquiring multiple medals and state meet spots in Skyline's fourth consecutive girls district title were junior Claire Petersen, who defended her individual titles in the 100 (12.00), 100 hurdles (15.65) and 300 hurdles (48.73) and helped the Grizz repeat as 4x100 champions in 52.13, and sophomore Nelah Roberts, who defended her 3,200 title (11:36.92), won the 1,600 (5:17.21), placed third in the 800 (2:32.83) and was part of the second-place 4x400 team (4:15.68).
The 100 hurdles, 110 hurdles and 100 finals ran in the opposite direction due to the high winds. A four-time state gold medalist last year, Petersen said she made adjustments to her preparations, but she tried not to focus on the winds because everyone else competed in the same conditions.
"I was hoping to do better and PR, but that didn't happen with the weather," Petersen said. "I'm going to work hard this week at practice and go for PRs at state."
Petersen rarely stayed in one place for long on Friday. After her four event finals, she hurriedly gathered her sweats and ran across the length of the infield in just her socks so she could cheer on teammates Abrahn Silverio and Carmyne Garcia, who took first and second in the 4A boys 300 hurdles final in 42.87 and 43.93, respectively. Silverio also won 4A boys 110 hurdles in 15.53 and was on Skyline's winning 4x200 team (1:35.05) and second place 4x100 (45.04).
"I love watching them compete," Petersen said. "I was just so happy to see them succeed."
Roberts felt the brunt of the wind during her 1,600 final, where Bonneville's Kennedy Kunz drafted off of her until a gap grew between them to start the bell lap. The two shared a hug after the race, and Kunz went on to defend her district title in the 800.
"Districts for me is not about PRs but qualifying for state," said Roberts, the defending 4A state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200. "My coach told me as I was coming around (for the bell lap) to put a good 300 (meters) in."
Blackfoot junior Matt Thomas and Rigby junior Abby Hancock won four gold medals each. Thomas swept the 4A boys distance titles, winning the 3,200 (9:32.66), 1,600 (4:32.75) and 800 (2:02.18) and handing off to teammate Dallan Morse in Blackfoot's winning 4x400 (3:34.69).
Thomas said he knew when the wind would be the most brutal during his 800 and he adjusted accordingly.
"I had to be sure my back stretch was better than my front stretch," he said.
Hancock won the 5A girls 100 (12.28), 200 (26.98), long jump with a personal best 17-7 on the final jump and was part of Rigby's winning 4x100 (50.25) that edged Madison by nine hundredths of a second. While four gold medals were not on her mind entering districts, she was stopped numerous times in the infield for congratulatory hugs.
"I have so many of my best friends from track," she said.
Winning two individual titles and reaching state in three events was Idaho Falls junior Brinnlee Wilde, who won 5A girls 100 hurdles in (15.93), high jump (5-2) and was second in triple jump (34-6.25).
Wilde has her eyes on state medals next week, as well as a school record that has been kept in the family.
"My sister (Kaeli) has the school record for (100) hurdles for IF," Wilde said. "I'm trying to beat that."
Rigby junior Jacob Womack claimed 5A boys shot put earlier in the day Friday with a mark of 46-6.5. He took second in discus to teammate Samuel Webster (152-2).
"Rigby's always been strong in throwing," Womack said. "It's a lot of fun to have teammates who compete at such a high level."
Earning multiple medals for Madison were seniors Cameron Porter, who won the 5A boys 110 hurdles (14.43), 100 (10.86) and 200 (23.71) and Deven Benitez, who won long jump (21-7.75) and 300 hurdles (41.87) and placed third in 110 hurdles (14.77) and third in the 100 (11.10). The Bobcats also claimed the girls 4x200 (1:47.99) and 4x400 (4:15.53).
Note: For complete results check athletic.net