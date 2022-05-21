Nelah Roberts was home.
The Skyline sophomore, sporting big yellow sunglasses, glided around the track with ease on Saturday, sprinting home in the 1,600 4A final at the state championships in another record breaking performance that has become common for Idaho’s top distance runner.
Roberts has compiled an impressive resume over her two years, whether competing on the cross country course or track, she’s run in big regional and national meets, but on a warm and sunny afternoon at Dona Larsen Park in Boise, it was the Idaho state championships where Roberts shined.
“It’s cool going to all those other meets, but most people here know me so it’s fun to talk (to them)” Roberts said after collecting her second first-place medal of the meet.
Most competitors know Roberts as the one they have to chase if they want a medal. Even in her spiffy sunglasses, Roberts can’t hide from the competition.
That wasn’t a problem this weekend as Roberts set a 4A record in the 1,600 of 4:58.06. That followed her state meet record in the 3,200 on Friday in which she clocked 10:30.63. Roberts also finished eighth in the 800 to give the Grizzlies a point as they tried to keep pace with Pocatello for the 4A team lead.
It was the second straight year Roberts won state 1,600 and 3,200 titles.
She wasn’t the only one collecting back-to-back titles as teammate Claire Petersen won the 300 hurdles and the 100-meters. She just missed a repeat three-peat when she clipped a hurdle in the 100 hurdles race and finished fourth. Petersen also ran on the 4x100 team that placed third.
Skyline finished second in the 4A girls standings with 68 points to Pocatello’s 84.
As expected, it was a good meet for Blackfoot’s distance duo of Matthew Thomas and Eli Gregory, who finished 1-2 in the 4A boys 3,200 to pick up 18 team points for the Broncos. Blackfoot, with a team of Spencer Cook, Deagan Hale, Dallan Morse and Gregory, placed third in the 1,600 sprint medley.
Thomas also won the 4A 1,600 on Saturday, with Pocatello’s Sunny Gunn and Gregory on his heels.
Thomas, a junior, and Gregory, a senior, have been friends and competitors since junior high.
“We both came in here with a mindset we both wanted to go after it,” Thomas said. “We just like to make sure we’re both holding each other accountable and making sure we’re doing our best.”
The 3,200 provides an opportunity for the two to work together and pace each other and that usually spells trouble for the other runners.
“I felt early in the cross country season me and Matt really made a presence and there was a lot of expectations,” said Gregory, who won the 4A cross country title in the fall. “We’ve trained to be here and none of it would be possible without the friendship we’ve had. We know we wouldn’t be able to do this without the other.”
Blackfoot’s Morse also finished second in the 400 and Thomas was fifth in the 800 as the Broncos tried to keep pace with Bishop Kelly, but the Knights started to pull away and finished strong with 132 points.
Also in 4A, Blackfoot’s Hadley Humphreys finished second in the girls shot put with a toss of 37-7.5 and Skyline’s Tui Edwin won the boys shot put with a mark of 57-3.
Bonneville’s Kennedy Kunz was second in the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:03.93 and fourth in the 800 at 2:17.74.
5A
Idaho Falls’ Brinnlee Wilde said she was a little anxious before her 100 hurdles race.
“I was a little nervous because I didn’t think I was going to do as well as I did,” she said. “When I was practicing on the field I tripped, but I told myself it was a good sign and not a bad sign. I was actually calm in the blocks and it really excited me when I crossed the finish line.”
Wilde ran a personal best of 15.43 to edge Boise’s Jamie Hamlin (15.49) for the state title. Wilde also placed sixth in the triple jump.
Rigby’s Abby Hancock made it three-for-three over the weekend, winning state titles in the 100, 200 and long jump while setting personal best marks in all three.
“I really just hoped to PR in all my events,” Hancock said. “I couldn’t be happier with that.”
Madison’s 4x800 boys team of Matthew Jeppesen, Kent Palmer, Hinckley Manner and Logan Thomas finished second in 5A, and Addasyn Sylvester of Rigby won the high jump with Brylee Smith of Madison placing second and Claire Jacobsmeyer taking fourth.
Idaho Falls’ Steve Drysdale cleared 6-0 to place second in the high jump.
Thunder Ridge’s Elijah Johnson won the long jump with a leap of 21-7.5.
It was a competitive race in the boys 110 hurdles as Rigby’s Nathan Taylor finished second, with Madison’s Cameron Porter placing third and Deven Benitez of Madison crossing in fifth place.
Rigby finished third in the 5A girls standings and the Trojans boys team was fifth.
Thunder Ridge’s Tao Johnson and Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay, two local athletes that medaled at state a year ago were unable to compete due to injuries.
Note: Full results at athletic.net.