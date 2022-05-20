Results from Friday's 5A/4A state track and field championships were not posted by Friday evening due to apparent technical difficulties.
What we do know is that Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts picked up another state title, winning the 4A 3,200 for the second straight year in impressive fashion by setting an overall meet record of 10:30.63.
Results from the 3A/2A/1A meet were posted, and as expected, area distance runners shined again.
Salmon's Daniel Simmons won the 2A 3,200 in a personal best 9:05.04. Sugar-Salem's Brigham Dalling was third in 3A while North Fremont's Corbin Johnson was third in 2A.
Jaresa Jackson of Sugar-Salem was third in 3A a PR time of 11:55.10 and teammate Cecily Eagleton was fourth. Firth's Kynzie Nielson was fourth in 2A and Taylor Redick of Challis placed fifth.
Local winners included Boyd Sorensen of Sugar-Salem in the 3A shot put and Porter Taylor of Butte County in 1A shot put.
Lizzie Nelson of Salmon captured the 2A shot put title with a throw of 36-7
Sorensen and Taylor doubled with wins in the discus and Teton's Tyson Brown was second in the 3A high jump at 6-2, while Firth's Tara Butler cleared 5-2 to win the 2A girls high jump and placed third in the pole vault.
Sorensen added a third-place finish in the long jump and Firth's Addison Trent added another gold for the Cougars with a first-place leap of 17-5.5.
Teton's Kinley Brown was third in the 3A girls triple jump with a mark of 34-11.
The meets commence Saturday with 5A/4A field events starting at 9 a.m. and running events starting at 1 p.m.
The 3A/2A/1A meet begins at 9 a.m. with field events. Running events begin at 12:30 p.m.