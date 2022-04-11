Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts gained yet another 'first' over the weekend at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, Calif.
Roberts placed third in Friday's girls seeded 3,200 final in 10:32.37, a personal best time by 22 seconds to lower her school record and give her the fastest 3,200 time by an Idaho girl so far this season. It also is the fastest all-time girls 3,200 on record for a District 6 girl. The previous fastest was 10:47.41 by West Jefferson's Tylee Newman at the 2012 2A state meet.
"Obviously, I was just ecstatic," Roberts said Sunday by phone. "I didn't think I would get a 20 second PR. I could tell the race was going pretty fast. It was so nice to PR because I haven't in almost a year."
Roberts said she took the lead for the first two laps, which was not planned and worried her coaches for a bit.
"I just wanted to go out on my own pace, just what I was comfortable with," Roberts said.
The medal she received for her third place finish is shaped like the 'A' in the Arcadia Invitational logo, and Roberts said it will join the 'golden wall'--a wall in her home where her mother Kynda has photos and medals from the Roberts' kids' running accomplishments.
Roberts also competed in the girls open mile on Saturday, placing 48th in 5:36.75. She said it was not the time or finish she was hoping for due to competing with a complex migraine. It is the second time she has had this migraine on race day.
Roberts felt symptoms set in about two hours before the starting gun. In hindsight, she said she might have been better off scratching from the race, but she made a race time decision to run.
"I laid down in the shade for a while," Roberts said. "We drove back to the hotel, hung out by the pool and I slept. I'm a lot better (today). It was unfortunate timing for sure."
The meet, which drew 622 schools from 29 states and is known for producing national records, felt like a national meet to Roberts. All the Nike backdrops reminded her of Nike Cross Regionals, the annual cross country meets which serve as qualifiers for Nike Cross Nationals.
She added that her 3,200 time was a result of intense practices paying off.
"I'm really grateful that I was able to get such a good time early on in the season," she said. "Intervals is our main workout for track. They're super painful and really long days. It's great to see that pay off during the race. It kinda puts into perspective what I've done so far."
Idaho Falls sophomore Luke Athay, Blackfoot senior Eli Gregory and Blackfoot junior Matt Thomas also represented District 6 at Arcadia and came away with huge personal best times in each of their events.
Athay placed 10th in the boys rated 3,200 in 9:12.31, which is the fastest boys 3,200 time in Idaho thus far this season, and seventh in the rising stars boys mile (freshmen and sophomore only race) in 4:24.76. Thomas was 15th in the boys rated 3,200 in 9:13.74--a personal best by 27 seconds to give him the No. 2 fastest boys 3,200 time in Idaho thus far this season--and fourth in the boys open mile in 4:17.10. Gregory was ninth in the boys open mile in 4:19.12.