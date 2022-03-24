A look at the 2022 track and field season.
ATHLETES TO WATCH Girls
Claire Petersen, Skyline junior
Petersen already owns a sub-12 second 100 time and four state track gold medals.
Nelah Roberts, Skyline sophomore
Idaho’s newest Gatorade Player of the Year for girls cross country is looking to carry her success from a historic cross country season over to outdoor track.
Ryley Klingler, Sugar-Salem senior
Defending 3A 400 state champion, Klingler won four state gold medals last year and has told head coach Brett Hill she is aiming to run 57 seconds in the 400.
Kiya McAffee, Butte County senior
The multisport star for the Pirates is the defending 1A state champion in shot put.
Meghan Moore, Mackay junior
Moore came away from last season’s 1A state meet with medals in both throwing events, including gold in discus.
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot senior
Blackfoot’s dominant basketball post by winter is an accomplished thrower by spring. Defending 4A District 6 champion in both shot put and discus, Humpherys claimed state medals in both events last season.
Graycee Litton, North Fremont senior
The final Litton sibling to compete for the Huskies, Litton medaled in 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 200 at 2A state track last May.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville sophomore
Defending 4A District 6 champion in the 800 and 1,600, Kunz claimed two medals at last season’s 4A state track meet and is defending state runner-up in the 1,600.
Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem senior
A four-time state track medalist last season, Jackson is defending 3A state champion in the 800 and defending 3A District 6 champion in all three distance events.
Addison Trent, Firth senior
The lone returning member of Firth’s three-time defending 2A state champion 4x400 team, Trent won four state medals last May including two relay golds.
Boys
Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge senior
Johnson’s debut track season last spring included an otherworldly personal best 100 time of 10.62 seconds, a state gold medal to end undefeated season in the 100 and bronze medals in the state 4x100 and long jump.
Luke Athay, Idaho Falls sophomore
Idaho’s newest Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross country, Athay is defending 5A state runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Danny Simmons, Salmon sophomore
Simmons competed in two indoor track meets this winter, including winning the 2-mile at the BYU Indoor Invite, and ended cross country season with a sub-15 5k time at the RunningLane nationals in Alabama.
Cameron Porter, Madison senior
Defending 5A District 5-6 champion and state qualifier in 110 hurdles, Porter began this season with a sub-15 second time in the event.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem junior
Holt won four state medals last spring and Hill described him as an athlete who could “run anything from the 100 to 2-mile and do well.”
Kayson Smith, Madison senior
A returning high jump state medalist, Smith cleared a personal best 6-6 to begin this season.
Eli Gregory, Blackfoot senior
Defending 4A individual boys cross country state champion, Gregory qualified in all three distance events at state last spring and medaled in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot junior
Thomas qualified for all three distance events at last season’s 4A state track meet and broke 15 minutes for a 5k at the RunningLane cross country nationals in December.
Brigham Dalling, Sugar-Salem senior
Defending 3A District 6 champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, Dalling medaled in both events last season at 3A state track.
Porter Taylor, Butte County senior
Defending 1A District 5-6 champion in shot put and discus, Taylor medaled in both events at last season’s 1A state meet.
NOTABLE MEETS
Arcadia Invitational, April 8-9
Yes, this meet does take place in Arcadia, Calif., but Skyline’s Nelah Roberts, Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay and other Idaho athletes are registered to compete at this prestigious meet that has produced 32 national records.
Boise Relays, April 16
The 5A and 4A state meets return to Dona Larsen Park in May, and the annual Boise Relays will give athletes the opportunity to not only face competitors from far away districts, but to compete at the state meet venue a month early.
Tiger-Grizz Invitational, April 29-30
Eastern Idaho’s largest meet co-hosted by Skyline and Idaho Falls will take place at Highland this year due to Ravsten Stadium’s track getting resurfaced. As of March 22, 42 teams have registered.