A grade apart at Skyline, track athletes Claire Petersen and Nelah Roberts have much in common despite competing in completely opposite events.
Skyline track is in their genes. A sophomore, Roberts is the third sibling in her family to win a state title for the Grizz, her father Eric and her uncles competed for Skyline and her grandfather DeLoy Roberts is a retired Skyline head cross country coach. The Petersen name appears all over Skyline’s record page on athletic.net, including Claire’s father Blake in the 110 and 300 hurdles lists.
Both girls ran middle school track. As a sixth grader, Petersen remembers her dad as a coach and they were already bonding over arguably their best event.
“I’d practice hurdles with him,” said Petersen, a junior.
Both girls joined Skyline’s records books resoundingly last season. Petersen ran an impressive personal best and school record 11.95 in last year’s 4A District 6 100 meter prelims, ending the season as state champion and 4A state record holder in the event and one of two girls in Idaho to break 12 seconds. She also won gold in the 4x100 and had an undefeated season in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, making her the first Skyline girl to win at least three golds at one state meet since Sydney Wendt in 2005. Roberts shattered Skyline’s 1,600 and 3,200 records, winning 4A girls state titles in 5:03 and 10:54.28, respectively, last year. She is Skyline’s first girls distance event state champion since Rilee Buttars in 2003.
While their events are polar opposites, Roberts and Petersen share the same motivation to aim high. They want to improve the school records they already own, and perhaps enter unchartered territory for District 6 girls track athletes.
“I want to run 14s for the 100 hurdles, 43 for the 300 hurdles and it would be amazing if I could run 42,” said Petersen, who has personal bests of 15.07 (100 hurdles) and 44.44 (300 hurdles). “For the 100, I would really like to get it to 11.7.”
“Definitely sub-5 (minutes) for the mile is what I’m chasing after,” Roberts said. “For the 2-mile, sub-10:30.”
For reference, Tiera Lumpkin owns Skyline’s 100 hurdles record (14.45 in 2006) and McKenzie Walton owns Skyline’s 300 hurdles record (43.64 from 2004). Locally, the best marks in Roberts’ and Petersen’s events in recent memory are by West Jefferson’s Tylee Newman (10:47.41 from the 2012 2A state 3,200 final) and Rigby’s Elsja Mecham (all-classification best 14.2 in the 2014 4A state 100 hurdles final, 41.83 in 300 hurdles from the 2015 Great Southwest Classic in Arizona).
Last season’s gold medal haul gave them more attention in the Idaho track community, and that familiarity is what both girls said is the biggest difference entering this season.
“Just being more aware of the pressure,” Roberts said. “Being more well known...after (freshman) cross country season, in track I didn’t do as well as I’d hoped I would.”
“Last year, I don’t think a lot of people knew about me,” Petersen said. “I feel like there’s more pressure now.”
Immediately after hearing those remarks shared at a recent practice, Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer gave his perspective.
“They’ve proven themselves,” Meyer said. “I hope they realize if things don’t go they way they were hoping, they’re just as good as anybody.”
Both girls have indeed competed in high pressure situations since last season. Roberts placed 25th at the Eastbay (formerly Footlocker) Cross Country National Championships in December in San Diego, which led to an invitation to compete at Nike Indoor Nationals on March 12 in New York. Those meets have built excitement for the Arcadia Invitational, taking place April 8 and 9 in California.
“I heard a girl at nationals say she ran a 10:05 (3,200) there,” Roberts said.
Meyer traveled with Petersen and her family to Nike Outdoor Nationals last July. She ran 12.31 in the 100 prelims, and can now say she has competed at the new Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
“It was exciting because we got to walk out from under the bleachers (to be introduced),” Petersen said. “The track was so hot.”
Meyer said the defending 4A state champion Bishop Kelly girls and boys still remain the 4A teams to beat this spring, adding that the Pocatello girls and Blackfoot boys are definite teams to watch. Skyline led Bishop Kelly 82-81 in the girls team standings on day two last May, but the Knights claimed the title after the 200 and 4x400 finals. This year, the Grizz are without senior jumper and sprinter Mattie Olson, who missed the entire basketball season following ACL surgery. They are also being cautious with Petersen, who suffered an unknown leg injury during the girls basketball state tournament. Petersen went from guarding Twin Falls’ Amari Whiting in the 4A state title game to Skyline’s first official track practice six days later.
“I’d rather miss meets now than in May,” Petersen said.
Both girls are especially looking forward to the Boise Relays and Tiger-Grizz Invitational, and expressed joy and gratitude for seeing what Skyline girls track has become.
“Winning is best with other people,” Roberts said. “Celebrating alone is not as fun as with the team.”
Petersen agreed, adding that she has had several ‘wow’ moments so far.
“Doing that with my teammates, I can’t even explain it,” Petersen said. “For me, it’s just so cool.”
Meyer said he remembers a year when Grizz coaches were excited when a girl ran 13.5 in the 100. Now he has two school record holders who are defending state champions, neither of whom are seniors.
“It’s pretty special having those two,” Meyer said. “They are two of the best teammates. They’re always cheering on the other girls and the guys. It’s not a solo endeavor. They are kids the others can look up to.”