Idaho Falls runner Kamryn Comba and family at her recent letter of intent signing.
Last year Kamryn Comba started thinking about running in college.
When she recently signed her letter of intent to attend Montana Tech, the Idaho Falls senior recalled the exact moment while waiting for the awards ceremony at last year’s 5A state championships.
“I was sitting there and felt like this is really fun,” she said. “I could see myself doing this in college.”
Comba earned a fourth-place medal in the 400 meters at last year’s state championships, clocking a school record 58.29 seconds. She also competes in the 200 and 4x800 relay and runs cross country.
She visited the campus twice, including two weeks ago when she finalized her decision.
“It felt like a big weight off my shoulders,” she said after signing last week.
Comba said she plans to pursue a nursing career.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
