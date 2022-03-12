Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts competed in the Big Apple on Saturday, racing in her first indoor track national championship meet.
Roberts ran in the girls championship 2-mile final of the Nike Indoor Nationals at Ocean Breeze Park and Athletic Complex in Staten Island, placing seventh in 10:57.37. She was the only runner in the final from west of the Mississippi River, and the only sophomore. Zariel Macchia, a freshman from Shirley, N.Y., won in 10:17.09 and Rachel St. Germain, a senior from Somers, Conn., was second in 10:21.36. Macchia and St. Germain separated themselves from the rest of the field with four laps remaining, and finished 18 seconds ahead of the rest of the runners. Seven of the 11 girls who registered for the final competed Saturday.
Roberts, Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year winner for girls cross country and two-time Idaho 4A girls cross country state champion, was invited to Nike Indoor Nationals after competing in the Eastbay Cross Country National Championships in December in San Diego, where she placed 25th in 18:14.2. Roberts has competed in two other indoor track meets this winter. She won the BYU Indoor Invitational varsity girls 1-mile on Jan. 22 in 5:25.05 in a race that had 64 runners and placed sixth in 11:06.07 in the mixed 3,200 final of the Idaho State Snake River Open on Jan. 14 at Holt Arena, a final which had boys and girls in the same race. Roberts was the top girl finisher.