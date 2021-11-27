Here are the selections for the 1AD1 High Desert Conference all-conference lists, which were chosen by coaches.

Player of the year: Sara Anderson, Grace

First team: Kylie Hulse (Grace), Sydnee Smith (Grace), Melodie Straatman (Grace), McKenzie Gamett (Butte), Kiya McAffee (Butte), Nyah Bowhay (Butte), Sadie Taylor (Challis)

Second team: Hallie Rigby (Grace), Tayler Yost (Grace), Shayleen Jackson (Butte) Tavie Rogers (Butte), Ali Reelski (Challis), Carley Strand (Challis), Hallie Webb (Taylor’s Crossing)

Honorable mention: Jillian Smith (Grace), Madi Kniffin (Butte), Anna Knight (Butte) Jalie Oerke (Challis), Jacey Bruno (Challis), Katie Barton (Taylor’s Crossing)

Tags

Recommended for you