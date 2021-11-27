HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 1AD1 High Desert Conference names all-conference lists POST REGISTER Nov 27, 2021 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here are the selections for the 1AD1 High Desert Conference all-conference lists, which were chosen by coaches.Player of the year: Sara Anderson, GraceFirst team: Kylie Hulse (Grace), Sydnee Smith (Grace), Melodie Straatman (Grace), McKenzie Gamett (Butte), Kiya McAffee (Butte), Nyah Bowhay (Butte), Sadie Taylor (Challis) Second team: Hallie Rigby (Grace), Tayler Yost (Grace), Shayleen Jackson (Butte) Tavie Rogers (Butte), Ali Reelski (Challis), Carley Strand (Challis), Hallie Webb (Taylor’s Crossing)Honorable mention: Jillian Smith (Grace), Madi Kniffin (Butte), Anna Knight (Butte) Jalie Oerke (Challis), Jacey Bruno (Challis), Katie Barton (Taylor’s Crossing) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Challis Sadie Taylor List Sport Fabric Selection Jalie Oerke Butte Volleyball Recommended for you News Trending Today New study finds widespread concern about the health of government, democracy HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: All-Area girls teams Carroll appears solo at mayoral forum Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case Somerville, Justyn Plane flips over at Mackay Airport, pilot OK Kaiser, William CONNELLY: A look at sagebrush and why it matters Local business owners: Shop local this Black Friday weekend Kitchen fire damages Challis business Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.