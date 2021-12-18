After winning a third-straight 3A state volleyball title and finishing the season undefeated, Cami Dodson decided to step down after a 20-year coaching career.
That didn't stop her from earning Post Register All-Area Coach of the Year honors after finishing 39-0 and claiming the team's fifth state title in six years.
"Those expectations are definitely there after you win once, she's won 5 of 6?," said Madison coach Meranda Maestas, whose team won a title in 2018 and finished second this season. "I think the expectations for them to do well have been high and she's definitely handled that."
Loaded with a talented group of seniors, Dodson said she knew years ago that 2021 would be a special year. The Diggers lost just six sets all season as the experienced group came through when it mattered.
"It was breathtaking," Dodson said. "It was pretty phenomenal to watch happen. We did stumble in some matches ... I think those were almost the most rewarding to watch. To see the girls and to see them regroup and keep fighting. When they set the goal to go undefeated that scared me a little bit because you just don't know what happens with the first loss or a lost set. Do they roll over or do they rise? Our team had to rise many, many times ... That was my high point of the season, watching that grittiness. They had the talent and they were following through with it, but to add the heart and the fight and the determination to it was kind of rewarding."
Dodson said the decision to retire wasn't an easy one, but she goes out on a high note.
"I thinks she's super loving but she also pushed us really hard," Post Register Player of the Year Katie Miller said. "We got to see both sides of her; that super intense coach we like, and then she also has that fun spirit. I think that helped us be successful."
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000