FIRST TEAM
Kendel Hone, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: Listed at 5-foot-7, Hone was a force offensively for the Titans on their run to the state tournament. She was named first-team all-conference and honorable mention by coaches in the all-state list. One coach described Hone as a "little firecracker."
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She's an all-around player. She's not a very big player and I think that makes it more impressive that she's able to lead her team the way she does offensively," -Meranda Maestas, Madison.
Kinley Kerbs, Madison
THE PLAYER: The junior setter was named the High Country Conference Player of the Year after helping lead the Bobcats to the 5A championship match. Kerbs was also named to the 5A All-State first team.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She's a good setter, athletic, runs the floor well, and she knows who to set at the right time," -Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge.
Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: The sophomore setter spearheaded the Bees' run to the 4A state title game, keeping the offense running despite a rash of injuries that limited the team's options. Kofe was named first-team all-conference and first-team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She's super athletic and she can do it all. She sees the floor, sets the ball well, and runs a good offense,"- Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge.
Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: The Northwest College signee was a key piece of the Diggers' run to another state title. Pannell, an outside hitter, was first-team all-conference and first-team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She just keeps working and she is really smart. She has a passion for the game that I don't know if a lot of seniors do. She breaks down the other team and then figures out a way to go around them. She's very good at reading the court and putting the ball where it needs to be," -Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem.
Brianna Scott, Ririe
THE PLAYER: The junior outside hitter helped lead the Bulldogs to their first district championship in 20 years and a 28-5 record. Scott finished with 322 kills to go with 42 aces and 537 digs to earn Nuclear Conference player of the year and a first-team all-state nod.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She is an example of pushing herself to learn and perfect her craft every single day," -Adam Hayes, Ririe
Mia Sorensen, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: The Bees' lone senior led the team in kills, digs and aces, and was among the top serve receivers in the area. She was named first-team all-state after helping lead the team to the 4A state championship match.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She's not flashy but she does gets her job done. She can pass anything and plays amazing defense," -Chantal McMurtry, Bonneville.
SECOND TEAM
Ava Arfmann, Bonneville: Recorded 342 kills for the Bees and was named first-team all-state.
Kambree Barber, Rigby: One of the area's most powerful outside hitters. Named to the all-conference first-team.
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem: As setter, Harris was a key cog in the Diggers' offensive system and known for her court sense. Named first-team all-conference and first-team all-state.
Trinity Seefried, Mackay: The Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the year and all-state first-teamer averaged 19 kills and six digs per match. Was instrumental in pushing the Miners to the state tournament despite missing the last part of the season with an ACL injury.
Tailer Thomas, Skyline: Helped lead the Grizzlies to the state tournament and was one of the top blockers in the area. Thomas was named first-team all-conference.
Mariah Wilson, Madison: The junior was an all-conference selection and second-team all-state after helping lead the Bobcats to the 5A title match.
Honorable mention
Kennidee Anderson, Ririe; Madison Andreasen, Ririe; Josee Angell, South Fremont; Brie Arfmann, Thunder Ridge; Jaylee Ball, West Jefferson; Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem; MaKinley Bond, Ririe; Nyah Bowhay, Butte County; Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson; McKenzie Gamett, Butte County; Sheylaci Gunnell, North Fremont; Cambree Hall, West Jefferson; Emma Haywood, Madison; Sydney Hess, Idaho Falls; Addi Hill, South Fremont; Mariya Hoffner, North Fremont; Hadley Humphreys, Blackfoot; Madison Kincaid, Watersprings; Alexis Leckington, Shelley; Graycee Litton, North Fremont; Aubree Mace, Sugar-Salem; Kiya McAfee, Butte County; Ally McDaniel, Bonneville; Megan Moore, Mackay; Natalya Nead, Sugar-Salem; Rylie Neveille, South Fremont; Marli Pearson, Blackfoot; Caydence Taylor, Shelley; Jo Robinson, Rigby; Rylee Rose, Thunder Ridge; Kaydence Seefried, Mackay; Rianna Severe, Salmon; Sadie Taylor, Challis; Emma Tibbits, Teton; Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson; Addison Trent, Firth; Nora Waddoups, Madison; Hallie Webb, Taylor's Crossing; Madi Wilcox, Madison; Berklee Yancey, South Fremont.