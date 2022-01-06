BLACKFOOT – Surrounded by friends, family, loved ones and teammates, Blackfoot volleyball player Lexy Parsons signed on the dotted line to commit to play volleyball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore.
Parsons, who has been playing for the Blackfoot Broncos for the past several years, simply inquired about the availability of a spot on the team at TVCC, was asked to send a video of her play to the coaching staff, and the rest is history.
Parsons is set to begin her studies in pre-nursing with sights set on becoming an RN in the pediatrics field.
“I was really excited when I saw the new science building on campus,” Parsons said. “It indicated a commitment to the students in those programs and made me want to be part of the program.”
Parsons is used to playing as an outside hitter from the left side, which only makes sense since the southpaw would be most comfortable at that position, but she is open to playing any position that will get her time on the court.
“I visited the campus and met with the coaching staff and they were all very interested in what I had to offer, so it seemed like a match that was destined to be,” Parsons said. “I report the first of August to begin training and I am pretty excited about the opportunity.”
Parsons will not be the only person from her family that begins her life after high school at Treasure Valley Community College. She has an aunt and other members of her family with ties to the college and a history with the school.
“The players that I have met all seemed very welcoming and I think that I will fit in nicely,” Parsons said. “I will have to work hard, but that has been what I have done since beginning this game.”