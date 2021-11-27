On Tuesday, the High Country Conference all-conference lists were released, and they include player of the year Kinley Kerbs, from Madison, Bonneville's Kaylie Kofe and coach of the year Kiarra Johnson, from Blackfoot.
Here are the full lists, which are chosen by coaches.
Player of the year: Kinley Kerbs, Madison
Coach of the year: Kiarra Johnson, Blackfoot
First team: Kaylie Kofe (Bonneville), Rylee Rose (Thunder Ridge), Madi Wilcox (Madison), Tailer Thomas (Skyline), Kambree Barber (Rigby), Mariah Wilson (Madison), Kendel Hone (Thunder Ridge)
Second team: Brie Arfmann (Thunder Ridge), Nora Waddoups (Madison), Hadley Humphreys (Blackfoot), Ally McDaniel (Bonneville), Jo Robinson (Rigby), Sydney Hess (Idaho Falls), Emma Heywood (Madison), Mia Sorenson (Bonneville)
Honorable mention: Kyra Musingi (Idaho Falls), Macee Geisler (Rigby), Kimbrie Fenton (Rigby), Marli Pearson (Blackfoot), Kara Stohl (Idaho Falls), Riley Wasden (Shelley), Addie Mackin (Hillcrest), Cambria Allen (Skyline), Carlie Remington (Shelley), Elisabeth Nelson (Bonneville), Kya Madsen (Shelley), Megan Hurst (Idaho Falls), Caydence Taylor (Shelley), Ashley Garner (Madison), Alexis Leckington (Shelley), Ava Arfmann (Bonneville), Calyn Wood (Idaho Falls), Jordyn Keller (Hillcrest), Bailey Kunz (Thunder Ridge), Elyssa Smith (Blackfoot), Amy Baczuk (Skyline)