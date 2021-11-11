Ririe 2019 logo

Player of the Year: Brianna Scott – Ririe

First Team 

Setters: Rianna Severe – Salmon, Mariya Hoffner – North Fremont

Outside Hitters: Lindsey Dalling – West Jefferson, Caroline Taylor – West Jefferson, Graycee Litton – North Fremont

Middle Blockers: MaKinley Bond – Ririe, Cambree Hall – West Jefferson, Jaylee Ball – West Jefferson

Opposites: Kennidee Anderson – Ririe, Hailey Moss – West Jefferson, Addison Trent – Firth

Liberos: Jordyn Torgerson – West Jefferson, Sheylaci Gunnell – North Fremont

Defensive Specialists: Brylee Egan – West Jefferson

Second Team 

Setters: Hannah Call – Ririe, Londyn Wood – West Jefferson

Outside Hitters: Jaci Johnson – Ririe, Sidney Pilkerton – Salmon, Daytona Folkman – Firth

Middle Blockers: Chloie Lewis – Salmon, Josie Richardson – North Fremont, Brooklyn Clayson – Firth

Opposites: Cooper Smith – Ririe, Alyssa Hill – North Fremont

Liberos: Madison Andreasen – Ririe, Josie Johnson – North Fremont

Defensive Specialists: Cheznee Smith – West Jefferson

Honorable Mention

Setters: Kiyah Robins – West Jefferson, Rachel Jacobsen – Firth

Outside Hitters: Trinity McComas – Salmon

Middle Blockers, Viola Hayes – Ririe, Riley Sickinger – Ririe, Emrie Lenz – North Fremont

Defensive Specialists: Harlie Goedhart – North Fremont

 

