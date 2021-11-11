HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Nuclear All-Conference teams named Nov 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Player of the Year: Brianna Scott – RirieFirst Team Setters: Rianna Severe – Salmon, Mariya Hoffner – North Fremont Outside Hitters: Lindsey Dalling – West Jefferson, Caroline Taylor – West Jefferson, Graycee Litton – North FremontMiddle Blockers: MaKinley Bond – Ririe, Cambree Hall – West Jefferson, Jaylee Ball – West JeffersonOpposites: Kennidee Anderson – Ririe, Hailey Moss – West Jefferson, Addison Trent – FirthLiberos: Jordyn Torgerson – West Jefferson, Sheylaci Gunnell – North FremontDefensive Specialists: Brylee Egan – West JeffersonSecond Team Setters: Hannah Call – Ririe, Londyn Wood – West Jefferson Outside Hitters: Jaci Johnson – Ririe, Sidney Pilkerton – Salmon, Daytona Folkman – FirthMiddle Blockers: Chloie Lewis – Salmon, Josie Richardson – North Fremont, Brooklyn Clayson – FirthOpposites: Cooper Smith – Ririe, Alyssa Hill – North FremontLiberos: Madison Andreasen – Ririe, Josie Johnson – North FremontDefensive Specialists: Cheznee Smith – West JeffersonHonorable MentionSetters: Kiyah Robins – West Jefferson, Rachel Jacobsen – FirthOutside Hitters: Trinity McComas – SalmonMiddle Blockers, Viola Hayes – Ririe, Riley Sickinger – Ririe, Emrie Lenz – North FremontDefensive Specialists: Harlie Goedhart – North Fremont Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fremont Team Sport Hydrography Firth Salmon Hitter Volleyball Conference Recommended for you News Trending Today New redistricting plan sets up contests between array of incumbents McKinney, Brian Idaho Falls man arrested after hospitalized teen reports repeat child abuse HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rocky Mountain Conference unveils all-conference lists 'Dateline NBC' to revisit Vallow case with new interviews Friday New Idaho Falls veteran's clinic holds open house Idaho Falls man admits to choking, biting woman after reported attack Veterans Day events planned in eastern Idaho Prosecution asks for jury to be moved to St. Anthony, defense requests investigation into prosecutor's conduct Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.