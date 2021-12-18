There might not be enough accolades to describe the season Sugar-Salem senior Katie Miller compiled this year.
State 3A Player of the Year, conference player of the year, and now Post Register All-Area Player of the Year. Not a bad way to end a high school career.
Oh, and then there are the three consecutive state championships the Diggers have added to their trophy case.
Listed as a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Miller plays much bigger. Her skill set is evident, averaging 15 kills and 11 digs per match, but she never had to carry the load for the Diggers, who sported a roster with nine seniors and a ton of experience.
Even so, Miller was still hard to miss.
"She's one of the best all-around kids," Thunder Ridge coach Keisha Fisher said. "She's big, she's physical, she can pass, she can hit, she can play defense, she can do it all. She just kind off takes over a game."
Entering the season, Digger players decided to go all in and set a goal of not only winning another state title, but finishing undefeated.
"We all knew we had big expectations and we knew we could reach that expectation," Miller said. "One of our goals was to be undefeated. We didn't tell many people about it, but we worked really hard to achieve that goal. All the players worked in the offseason and that's what paid off for us."
Sugar-Salem finished the season 39-0.
Miller's play didn't go unnoticed. She recently signed to play at Lander University in South Carolina.
"She's just the whole package deal," recently retired Diggers coach Cami Dodson said. "She plays defense, she plays offense, she's smart."
And Miller may be getting better.
"She's a tall player with a long reach and that gives her a lot of range with her swing," Madison coach Meranda Maestas said. "I have seen her over the years, but when I watched her play this year, she was at a different level."
Miller said she's able to balance life on and off the court. On the court, she tends to be "super intense."
"I always want to win, but have fun off the court," she said.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000