SHELLEY – Caydence Taylor has been a valued member of the Shelley volleyball team for three years and has been rewarded for all of that hard work with a scholarship and acceptance to Columbia Basin College.
Playing as an outside hitter for the Russets, Taylor had developed and become exactly what the Hawks of Columbia Basin need and want in a collegiate player.
“I plan on taking classes in Dental Hygiene and working towards my Bachelor’s Degree,” Taylor said. “With the dual credits that I have earned in high school, I should be able to achieve that in two years and the volleyball is just an extra little bit of icing on the cake.”
The entire family showed up for the signing and if anything, her mom, Courtney Anderson was the most dismayed at her leaving.
“She is my pride and joy and I am really happy for her to have this opportunity,” Anderson said. “I am going to miss not having my running mate around and that is why all the tears.”
The school reached out to her in the fall and Taylor responded with video and coaches comments on her game and the offer came in to Taylor in late November and she accepted.
Columbia Basin College has a strong tradition of excellence in volleyball and are the defending East Regional Champions from 2021. The current roster includes players from Hawaii, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado, Louisiana and elsewhere.