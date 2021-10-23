Skyline hadn’t been to the state volleyball tournament since 2006, so as the Grizzlies edged closer and closer to their goal this week, first at the district tournament and then in Saturday’s state play-in match, coach Bryant Neibaur wasn’t shy about reminding his team what was at stake.
“They came in to districts fighting,” Neibaur said. “They gave it everything they have.”
The Grizzlies defeated Vallivue in Saturday’s play-in game, earning the team’s first state berth in 15 years. The team that finished fourth in the district standings with a losing record has definitely peaked in the postseason, winning four of five matches, the lone loss coming to perennial power Bonneville in the district tournament final.
“The kids are very excited,” Neibaur said. “It’s kind of like a Cinderella story.”
Blocking proved the difference against Vallivue. Neibaur said the game plan was to focus on the Falcons’ top hitter and the strategy worked. Middle blocker Tailor Thomas had nine blocks and Shay Shippen had seven blocks to go with 15 assists as Skyline (14-21) rolled to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 win.
Alexa Haacke was the team’s top passer and Audrey Atwood finished with 21 digs and 12 kills.
The Skyline contingent that attended the match at Canyon Ridge High rushed the court in celebration after the final point.
“It felt a little bit like we just won the Super Bowl,” Neibaur said. “To a lot of teams, this match might not have meant a lot, but to this team and this program it meant the world to them.”
Skyline gets a first-round match Friday against district foe Bonneville.
“Everything from here on out is gravy and we’re happy with making it to this point, but that being said, we really want to take the fight to state and do the best we can,” Neibaur said.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000