State volleyball tournaments get underway Friday in the Coeur d’Alene region with eight area teams vying for trophies.
Here are a few storylines to watch.
Can anybody beat Sugar-Salem?
The Diggers are 35-0 and in search of their third straight 3A title. The team has been as dominant as its record suggests. Loaded with nine seniors, coach Cami Dodson said before the season even started that this may be the best lineup of any of the recent state championship squads. It’s hard to match the experience the Diggers can put on the floor and they’ve played against top 5A and 4A teams, honing an edge that has proven hard to beat.
You look familiar
Skyline’s 14-21 record may be misleading in a “What have you done lately” kind of way.
The Grizzlies have played their best at the end of the season, persevering through a tough district tournament that saw them go back-to-back five-setters against Shelley and Blackfoot, before falling to top seed Bonneville.
Skyline regrouped to beat Vallivue in a state play-in game and are at the big dance for the first time since 2006.
Their reward?
Facing Bonneville in the first round.
The Bees (27-11) are the No. 2 seed in the state bracket, and despite being relatively young, are again expected to challenge for a state championship. The Bees have won 10 state titles and finished third last season.
More hardware for 5A teams?
Thunder Ridge (25-13) and Madison (29-7) are back in the tournament. The Titans were the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, but defeated No. 3 Rigby, No. 2 Highland, and then beat Rigby again to earn the second spot behind Madison.
Madison claimed the consolation trophy last season. Thunder Ridge earned its first state title in 2019 and returns to state for a third straight year.
Doubling up in 2A
West Jefferson is back at the state tournament after earning a consolation title last year. The Nuclear Conference is always competitive and it was Ririe emerging this year to knock off 2019 state champion Firth and eventually West Jefferson in the district tournament.
The Bulldogs (20-2) are seeded third behind West Side and Melba. West Jefferson (13-10) is the seventh seed.
Mackay replay
Last year the Miners’ season was hampered by COVID-19, resulting in missed matches, quarantines, and a lot of uncertainty. But by the end of the season the team was together and playing well enough to win the district tournament and bring home a consolation trophy from state.
Fast forward to 2021 and it’s the same story. The regular season was disrupted by the pandemic, but Mackay (24-3) is back in the 1AD2 tournament and may have more weapons than a year ago. The team does have size, which could provide an advantage in a competitive bracket.