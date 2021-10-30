Sugar-Salem’s volleyball team secured its third-straight state title Saturday completing their second-straight state tournament without a lost set.
The Diggers topped Parma 3-0 in the state final winning 25-13; 25-21; 25-14.
Parma battled through the losers bracket after losing to Sugar in the second round Friday. They won three games including two on Saturday before the championship match.
“They had a long day today,” Sugar-Salem head coach Cami Dodson said. “They’re just warriors. They fight. They’re smart. They have an incredible setter who mixes up the offense and they’re coached extremely well. I think the world of them.”
Katie Miller led the Diggers with 15 kills and added 12 digs and a block.
“Katie is pivotal. Katie is dynamic — she’s athletic and she’s smart,” Dodson said. “Her court intelligence is phenomenal. We started her as a middle blocker as a freshman and then moved her outside her sophomore year and she has lit up. The way she breaks down the game in her mind, her work ethic — she’s just pivotal. All these girls contributed but she’s been a cornerstone for our team for several years.”
Skotlynd Barr led the team with 13 digs. Kimberly Pannell and Natalyah Nead each added seven kills and Aubree Mace added six kills.
Earlier in the day, Sugar topped Kimberly 25-19; 25-21; 25-21.
Katie Miller led the Diggers with 24 kills and added 14 digs and a block.
Barr led the team in digs with 25. Devry Lausch added 12 digs and Aubree Mace and Kim Pannell added nine digs. Pannell also scored 10 kills.
The Diggers completed a 39-0 season where they only lost six sets all year including only two in 3A.
“I think there’s an expectation among players to be successful,” Dodson said. “They buy into the program. They see the class before them doing it and they buy into doing whatever it takes to perpetuate that.”
Dodson believes their consistency also came from their nine seniors, many of whom started when they were freshmen or sophomores.
“They are incredible athletes and it would be very easy for them to sit back on that and they don’t,” Dodson said. “They came in the gym and they’ve worked just as hard as the kids I’ve had who don’t have the athletic ability and don’t have the experience. They push themselves harder and harder every time and to have that senior leadership come in and have all of them be willing to work and give it everything was pivotal for us in being successful this season. But, also, what a great example for the kids coming up that no one sits back — everyone works.”
Bonneville takes second at 4A state tournamentBonneville came one set away from clinching another 4A state title on Saturday, but the Bees will have to settle for a silver trophy thanks to a title match loss to Twin Falls.
Bonneville opened the tournament with a straight-sets win over Century, moving onto a quarterfinal matchup with Twin Falls, which earned a 14-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-20 win. So the Bees went to the loser’s side of the bracket, dispatched Columbia and Moscow, moving back to the winner’s side.
There, Bonneville swept Wood River (25-16, 25-20, 25-19), advancing to the title match against Twin Falls. The Bruins eked out a five-set (22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10) win over the Bees.
Madison falls in 5A final
Madison’s volleyball team placed second at this weekend’s 5A state tournament only falling twice to a Skyline team who hadn’t lost a set in Idaho yet this year.
They Bobcats lost in four sets to the Hawks 25-15; 26-28; 25-17; 25-9 in the state semifinals then beat Eagle in four sets to rematch with Skyview in the title game.
Madison then fell 25-16; 25-15; 25-13.
“The scores didn’t really indicate how hard we made them work,” Madison head coach Meranda Maestas said. “It looks like they were kind of blowouts but we played some of our best volleyball against them.”
Madison has now won a first, second, third and fourth(consolation) trophy over the past four years.
“Knowing what the competition is like in 5A right now, we’re pretty happy with it,” Maestas said. “I don’t think it was a huge surprise. I know what we were capable of. We weren’t very consistent throughout the year but we definitely showed up here at the end.”
Mackay goes 2-2 at 1AD2 tournamentMackay’s season ended on Saturday with a 2-2 stay at the 1AD2 state tournament.
To kick things off, the Miners downed Carey in straight sets before moving onto the second around, where Mackay fell to Council, 27-29, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
That sent Mackay around to the loser’s side of the bracket, which is where the club earned a 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-15) win over Kendrick. But in the following match, the Miners stumbled against Rockland, finishing their season with a 3-2 (25-15,15-25,25-22,20-25, 15-7) defeat.