Sugar-Salem announced Wednesday that it has hired Savannah Vargason to fill the head volleyball coach position that Cami Dodson vacated when she retired in December.
Vargason coached under Dodson in 2018-2019 while she completed her degree at BYU-Idaho. She’ll have big shoes to fill as Dodson won five state championships in 11 years with the Diggers.
Vargason plans to use much of what she learned from Dodson while putting her own stamp on the program.
“Working under Cami was phenomenal,” Vargason said. “I learned a ton from her. But it’s fun to kind of take it and do what you think is best for the program. So that was kind of appealing, that I can kind of mold into something that I think would be beneficial.”
Vargason impressed Sugar-Salem athletic director Tyler Richins when they met for an interview. He noted her energy, youth, knowledge and her desire to get to work.
“She loves the game of volleyball and has a passion for coaching,” Richins said. “I think that’s the number one thing. She’s passionate about being a volleyball coach. She wants to help develop our student athletes at Sugar and help them become, not only great volleyball players, but great student athletes and get everything they can out of being a volleyball player.”
Vargason lives in south St. Anthony and knows several of the players who will play on her team next year as she coached them as freshmen.
Before attending BYU-Idaho, Vargason played college volleyball for Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. She grew up in Texas. Her love for volleyball combined with her love for the girls she’s coached prompted her to apply for the job.
“I just have a really good relationship with the girls I used to coach,” Vargason said. “I love the game of volleyball; I miss it a ton.”
Richins said Vargason should have a good pool of players to work with because of the success of the Sugar-Salem club and youth programs.
“I’m excited to be here to give the program some new ideas, bring in a different way of coaching,” Vargason said. “I always say I bring the intensity that Texas sports have. But I also want the team to have fun and keep up the (legacy) that Sugar volleyball has.”