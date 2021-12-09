Several area players were recognized on the All-State volleyball teams released this week. Sugar-Salem's Katie Miller was named 3A player of the year after leading the Diggers to another state championship and coach Cami Dodson was named coach of the year.
All selections were chosen by coaches.
5A ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview
Player of the Year: OH Eden Bower, Skyview, sr.
First team
OH Alex Acevedo, Skyview, so.; S Alex Bower, Skyview, so.; Kylie Munday, Post Falls, so; OH Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View, sr.; S Kinley Kerbs, Madison, jr.; OH Hannah Stoddard, Lake City, sr.; OH Sierra Grizzle, Mountain View, jr.
Second team
OH Delaney Bub, Eagle, so.; S Gabbi Roberts, Eagle, sr.; L Emmy Green, Mountain View, sr.; L Melissa Eyer, Skyview, so.; S Nellie Reese, Lake City, sr.; OH Mariah Wilson, Madison, jr.; OH Tara Murphy, Eagle, sr.
Honorable mention
OH London Ispen, Centennial, sr.; OH Kendal Hone, Thunder Ridge, sr.; MH Avery Spoja, Boise, sr.; MB Maddi Wilcox, Madison, jr.; OH Emma Heywood, Madison, jr.; S Brie Arfmann, Thunder Ridge, jr; L Morgan Moran, Lewiston, sr.
4A ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Jaclyn Hawkins, Twin Falls
Player of the Year: OH Audrah Radford, Nampa, sr.
First team
S Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville, so.; MH; Brenley Hanson, Twin Falls, sr.; OH Mia Sorensen, Bonneville, sr.; OH Adee Butler, Century, jr.; S Samantha Chambers, Wood River, jr.; S Trina William-Suldan, Columbia, sr.; OH Ava Arfmann, Bonneville, so.
Second team
MH Willa Laski, Wood River, sr.; L Kadence Boyd, Twin Falls, so.; S Sarah Sutton, Century, sr.; RS Maddie Bland, Canyon Ridge, so.; MB
Grace Allen, Moscow, sr.; OH Brooke Garman, Vallivue, sr.; OH Caydence Taylor, Shelley, sr.; OH Addie Kiefer, Lakeland, sr.
Honorable mention
OH Addison Fullmer, Twin Falls, sr.; MH Cierra Bohrn, Twin Falls, so.; MH Casidy Fried, Middleton, sr.; L Marli Pearson, Blackfoot, jr.; OH
Sydney Searle, Burley, sr.; OH; Alexis Leckington, Shelley, sr.; MH Camille Collins, Twin Falls, jr.
3A ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem
Player of the Year: OH Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem, sr.
First team
S Katie Compas, Parma, sr.; MB; Hailey Cheney, Kellogg, sr.; L Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem, sr.; RS Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem, sr.; OH
Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem, sr.; S Chanlar O’Neal, Fruitland, sr.; MB Myah Gibb, Fruitland, sr.
Second team
OH Ellie Baker, Fruitland, jr.; MB Skylar Erickson, Parma, sr.; OH; Ava Dressen, Fruitland, jr.; OH; Sydney Kelsey, Kimberly, sr.; OH Alexis Monson, Filer, sr.; RS Aubree Mace, Sugar-Salem, sr.; MB Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem, sr.
Honorable mention
S Grace Nearing, Kellogg, sr.; OH Eliza Anderson, Kimberly, jr.; OH Sam Graham, Parma, sr.; MH Kelsy Stranger, Kimberly, jr.; S Sami Wilfong, Timberlake, sr.; MH Maddie Cheney, Kellogg, so.; OH Austyn Harris, Parma, sr.
2A ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Melina Royer, West Side
Player of the Year: OH Jesse Mariscal, West Side, sr.
First team
OH Keylee Wilson, Melba, jr.; L Madalyn Barzee, West Side, sr.; OH Abby Fuller, West Side, jr.; S Alexandria Tinsley, Nampa Christian, sr.; S Laney Beckstead, West Side, jr.; OH Kennidee Anderson, Ririe, jr.; OH Brianna Scott, Ririe, jr.
Second team
S Elle Brase, Declo, sr.; OH; Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake, sr.; L Madison Andreasen, Ririe, jr.; OH Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian, sr.; OH Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson, sr.; L Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson, jr.; MB Jaylee Ball, West Jefferson, jr.
Honorable mention
MH Makinley Bond, Ririe, jr.; OH Laura Forsgren, Melba, sr.; S Elizabeth Carr, Cole Valley Christian, sr.; L Juliana Ortiz, Nampa Christian, sr.; OH Ella Stosich, Melba, so.; MH Hallie Arnold, Melba, jr. L Riley Schartz, Orofino, sr.; S Tayler McCoy, Melba, sr.
1A D1 ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Debbie Blazzard, Troy
Player of the Year: OH Morgan Blazzard, Troy, sr.
First team
L Sara Anderson, Grace, sr.; S Josie Larson, Potlatch, jr.; MB Lucie Ranisate, Genesee, sr.; MH Jolee Ecklund, Troy, so.; S Isabelle Raasch, Troy, sr.; OH Kylie Hulse, Grace, sr.; MB Olivia Wise, Potlatch, sr.; MH Bailee Cook, Troy, sr.
Second team
S Makenzie Stout, Genesee, jr.; OH Riley Cedergreen, Liberty Charter, sr.; OH Isabelle Monk, Genesee, jr.; OH Hope Miller, Greenleaf, so.; OH Sydnee Smith, Grace, so.; MB Melodie Straatman, Grace, so.; OH Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse Christian, sr.
Honorable mention
S Riley Valley, Wallace, sr.; MB Addison Stoker, Murtaugh, sr.; OH Kiya McAffee, Butte County, sr.; OH Jaden House, Wallace, sr.; L Haillie Rigby, Grace, sr.; OH Ashlee Stanger, Murtaugh, so.; S Maddie Shetler, Lighthouse Christian, so.; S Jessica Zavala, Murtaugh, sr.
1A DII ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend
Player of the Year: MB Annalie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend, so.
First team
S Aleah Meyer, Horseshoe Bend, fr.; OH Trinity Seefried, Mackay, sr.; OH Taylor Wilson, Rockland, jr.; OH Abby Howerton, Horseshoe Bend, so.; OH
Kiersley Boyer, Rockland, sr.; OH Kenzie Renfro, Horseshoe Bend, sr.; S Kasey Hendren, Richfield, so.
Second team
OH Hailey Astle, Dietrich, jr.; S Amanda Uhlenkott, Tri-Valley, sr.; S Chani Brammer, Highland, sr.; S Maddyson Jones, Richfield, jr.; L Harley Heingartner, Kendrick, so.; OH Sydney Nichols, Council, sr.; MH Ryleigh Ferguson, Hansen, jr.; OH Maeve Bailey, Sun Valley Community School, jr.
Honorable mention
S Dannika Barfuss, North Gem, sr.; L Addie Wilson, Rockland, jr.; OH Katy Wentz, Garden Valley, sr.; MH Isabelle Eppich, Council, jr.; OH Hannah Miller, Highland, sr.; L Torey Tschida, Horseshoe Bend, so.; L Madison Kincaid, Watersprings, jr.