5A
ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview
Player of the Year: OH Eden Bower, Skyview, sr.
First team
OH: Alex Acevedo, Skyview, so.
S: Alex Bower, Skyview, so.; Kylie Munday, Post Falls, so
OH
Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View, sr.
S
Kinley Kerbs, Madison, jr.
OH
Hannah Stoddard, Lake City, sr.
OH
Sierra Grizzle, Mountain View, jr.
Second
team
OH
Delaney Bub, Eagle, so.
S
Gabbi Roberts, Eagle, sr.
L
Emmy Green, Mountain View, sr.
L
Melissa Eyer, Skyview, so.
S
Nellie Reese, Lake City, sr.
OH
Mariah Wilson, Madison, jr.
OH
Tara Murphy, Eagle, sr.
Honorable
mention
OH
London Ispen, Centennial, sr.
OH
Kendal Hone, Thunder Ridge, sr.
MH
Avery Spoja, Boise, sr.
MB
Maddi Wilcox, Madison, jr.
OH
Emma Heywood, Madison, jr.
S
Brie Arfmann, Thunder Ridge, jr
L
Morgan Moran, Lewiston, sr.
4A
ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach
of the Year: Jaclyn Hawkins, Twin Falls
Player
of the Year: OH Audrah Radford, Nampa, sr.
First
team
S
Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville, so.
MH
Brenley Hanson, Twin Falls, sr.
OH
Mia Sorensen, Bonneville, sr.
OH
Adee Butler, Century, jr.
S
Samantha Chambers, Wood River, jr.
S
Trina William-Suldan, Columbia, sr.
OH
Ava Arfmann, Bonneville, so.
Second
team
MH
Willa Laski, Wood River, sr.
L
Kadence Boyd, Twin Falls, so.
S
Sarah Sutton, Century, sr.
RS
Maddie Bland, Canyon Ridge, so.
MB
Grace Allen, Moscow, sr.
OH
Brooke Garman, Vallivue, sr.
OH
Caydence Taylor, Shelley, sr.
OH
Addie Kiefer, Lakeland, sr.
Honorable
mention
OH
Addison Fullmer, Twin Falls, sr.
MH
Cierra Bohrn, Twin Falls, so.
MH
Casidy Fried, Middleton, sr.
L
Marli Pearson, Blackfoot, jr.
OH
Sydney Searle, Burley, sr.
OH
Alexis Leckington, Shelley, sr.
MH
Camille Collins, Twin Falls, jr.
3A
ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach
of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem
Player
of the Year: OH Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem, sr.
First
team
S
Katie Compas, Parma, sr.
MB
Hailey Cheney, Kellogg, sr.
L
Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem, sr.
RS
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem, sr.
OH
Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem, sr.
S
Chanlar O’Neal, Fruitland, sr.
MB
Myah Gibb, Fruitland, sr.
Second
team
OH
Ellie Baker, Fruitland, jr.
MB
Skylar Erickson, Parma, sr.
OH
Ava Dressen, Fruitland, jr.
OH
Sydney Kelsey, Kimberly, sr.
OH
Alexis Monson, Filer, sr.
RS
Aubree Mace, Sugar-Salem, sr.
MB
Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem, sr.
Honorable
mention
S
Grace Nearing, Kellogg, sr.
OH
Eliza Anderson, Kimberly, jr.
OH
Sam Graham, Parma, sr.
MH
Kelsy Stranger, Kimberly, jr.
S
Sami Wilfong, Timberlake, sr.
MH
Maddie Cheney, Kellogg, so.
OH
Austyn Harris, Parma, sr.
2A
ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach
of the Year: Melina Royer, West Side
Player
of the Year: OH Jesse Mariscal, West Side, sr.
First
team
OH
Keylee Wilson, Melba, jr.
L
Madalyn Barzee, West Side, sr.
OH
Abby Fuller, West Side, jr.
S
Alexandria Tinsley, Nampa Christian, sr.
S
Laney Beckstead, West Side, jr.
OH
Kennidee Anderson, Ririe, jr.
OH
Brianna Scott, Ririe, jr.
Second
team
S
Elle Brase, Declo, sr.
OH
Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake, sr.
L
Madison Andreasen, Ririe, jr.
OH
Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian, sr.
OH
Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson, sr.
L
Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson, jr.
MB
Jaylee Ball, West Jefferson, jr.
Honorable
mention
MH
Makinley Bond, Ririe, jr.
OH
Laura Forsgren, Melba, sr.
S
Elizabeth Carr, Cole Valley Christian, sr.
L
Juliana Ortiz, Nampa Christian, sr.
OH
Ella Stosich, Melba, so.
MH
Hallie Arnold, Melba, jr.
L
Riley Schartz, Orofino, sr.
S
Tayler McCoy, Melba, sr.
1A
D1 ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach
of the Year: Debbie Blazzard, Troy
Player
of the Year: OH Morgan Blazzard, Troy, sr.
First
team
L
Sara Anderson, Grace, sr.
S
Josie Larson, Potlatch, jr.
MB
Lucie Ranisate, Genesee, sr.
MH
Jolee Ecklund, Troy, so.
S
Isabelle Raasch, Troy, sr.
OH
Kylie Hulse, Grace, sr.
MB
Olivia Wise, Potlatch, sr.
MH
Bailee Cook, Troy, sr.
Second
team
S
Makenzie Stout, Genesee, jr.
OH
Riley Cedergreen, Liberty Charter, sr.
OH
Isabelle Monk, Genesee, jr.
OH
Hope Miller, Greenleaf, so.
OH
Sydnee Smith, Grace, so.
MB
Melodie Straatman, Grace, so.
OH
Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse Christian, sr.
Honorable
mention
S
Riley Valley, Wallace, sr.
MB
Addison Stoker, Murtaugh, sr.
OH
Kiya McAffee, Butte County, sr.
OH
Jaden House, Wallace, sr.
L
Haillie Rigby, Grace, sr.
OH
Ashlee Stanger, Murtaugh, so.
S
Maddie Shetler, Lighthouse Christian, so.
S
Jessica Zavala, Murtaugh, sr.
1A
DII ALL-STATE TEAM
Coach
of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend
Player
of the Year: MB Annalie Wilson, Horseshoe Bend, so.
First
team
S
Aleah Meyer, Horseshoe Bend, fr.
OH
Trinity Seefried, Mackay, sr.
OH
Taylor Wilson, Rockland, jr.
OH
Abby Howerton, Horseshoe Bend, so.
OH
Kiersley Boyer, Rockland, sr.
OH
Kenzie Renfro, Horseshoe Bend, sr.
S
Kasey Hendren, Richfield, so.
Second
team
OH
Hailey Astle, Dietrich, jr.
S
Amanda Uhlenkott, Tri-Valley, sr.
S
Chani Brammer, Highland, sr.
S
Maddyson Jones, Richfield, jr.
L
Harley Heingartner, Kendrick, so.
OH
Sydney Nichols, Council, sr.
MH
Ryleigh Ferguson, Hansen, jr.
OH
Maeve Bailey, Sun Valley Community School, jr.
Honorable
mention
S
Dannika Barfuss, North Gem, sr.
L
Addie Wilson, Rockland, jr.
OH
Katy Wentz, Garden Valley, sr.
MH
Isabelle Eppich, Council, jr.
OH
Hannah Miller, Highland, sr.
L
Torey Tschida, Horseshoe Bend, so.
L
Madison Kincaid, Watersprings, jr.