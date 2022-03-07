2022 High Country 4A/5A All-Conference Wrestling
BOYS
Outstanding Wrestlers of the Year
Lower (98-126): Mack Mauger (10), Blackfoot
Middle (132-160): Noah Ingram (12), Madison
Upper (170+): Garrett Roedel (12), Thunder Ridge
Coach of the Year: Jody Webb (Thunder Ridge)
98
First team: Saxton Scott (9), Bonneville
Second team: Hunter Anderson (9), Rigby
Honorable mention: Wyat Blanchard (9), Bonneville; Mason Peck (9), IFHS; Ashton Fullmer (9), Thunder Ridge.
106
First team: Isaac Scott (10), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Spencer Jolley (11), Bonneville
Honorable mention: Alex Lui (11), IFHS.
113
First team: Talen Eck (10), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Clark Peterson (9), Shelley
Honorable mention: Ryan Nuno (11), Bonneville; Carter Balmforth (10), Shelley.
120
First team: Ryker Vail (9), Bonneville
Second team: Avian Martinez (12), Blackfoot
Honorable mention: Parker Reeves (10), Thunder Ridge; Marshell Parker (12), Rigby.
126
First team: DJ Neider (9), IFHS
Second team: Gabe Wilcox (12), Madison
Honorable mention: Carter Lindzey (12), Blackfoot.
132
First team: Eli Ambercrombie (12), Blackfoot
Second team: Anthony Williams (11), Bonneville
Honorable mention: Bear VanKampen (11), IFHS; Crew Searle (10), Skyline; Spencer Wilcox (10), Madison.
138
First team: Luke Moore (12), Blackfoot
Second team: Carson Burton (11), Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention: Kyler Brady (10), Madison; Kyle Davis (9), Shelley.
145
First team: Taye Troutner (12), Blackfoot
Second team: Gabe Terrill (12), Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention: Payson Abrams (10), Madison; Koby Gould (10), Bonneville; Tucker Banks (12), Bonneville.
152
First team: Austin Ramirez (11), Blackfoot
Second team: Jeffrey Williams (12), Madison
Honorable mention: Kylan Guerra (10), Blackfoot; Josh Denkers (12), Thunder Ridge; Porter Tuttle (12), IFHS.
160
First team: Gabe Reeves (12), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Ben Hill (11), Shelley
Honorable mention: Cole Nelson (10), Madison; Britton Sorenson (10), Bonneville; Reed Hansen (11), Madison.
170
First team: Payton Brooks (12), Rigby
Second team: Trayden Hendersen (11), Blackfoot
Honorable mention: Xander Zollinger (10), Skyline; Max Leavitt (12), Thunder Ridge.
182
First team: Mikey Edwards (12), Blackfoot
Second team: Ashton Peterson (11), Madison
Honorable mention: Jonny Baczuk (12), Skyline; Hunter Herrera (12), IFHS; Justin Jeppsen (11), Bonneville.
195
First team: Preston Colvin (11), Skyline
Second team: Ethan Burbidge (12), Madison
Honorable mention: Orrin Hill (12), Shelley; Nate Nakashima (11), Bonneville.
220
First team: Tayten Warnke (10), Madison
Second team: Anthony Hackman (11), Shelley
Honorable mention: Grayson Thomas (12), IFHS.
285
First team: Landon Gneiting (12), IFHS
Second team: Kaiden Hansen (12), Bonneville
Honorable mention: Kevin Heebner (11), Madison; Brendan Rassmussen (11), IFHS.
GIRLS
Outstanding Wrestlers of the Year
Lower (106-113): Taylor Call (11), Hillcrest
Middle (120-145): Kayla Vail (11), Bonneville
Upper (160+): Brooke Boyle (12), Thunder Ridge
106
First team: Xoey Zollinger (9), Skyline
Second team: Anabelle Andrews (9), Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention: Myriam Riley (10), Blackfoot; Danielle Holt (10), Thunder Ridge.
113
First team: Mia Ragan (10), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Mackinzie Palmer (9), Rigby
Honorable mention: Olivia Lurker (10), Thunder Ridge; Kayli Ranstrom (9), Skyline.
120
First team: Willow Hurley (12), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Sara Lewis (10), Rigby
Honorable mention: Autumn Cockrell (10), Madison.
126
First team: Trinity Valasquez (12), Blackfoot
Second team: Destiny Isaacson (10), Rigby
Honorable mention: Jenna Williams (9), Bonneville.
132
First team: Zoe Ortiz (10), Bonneville
Second team: Adamari Vergara (11), Madison
Honorable mention: Lisette Perez (11), Madison; Sapheera Staggie (9), Thunder Ridge.
138
First team: Christina Reese (9), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Kristen Dennert (10), Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention: Abbi Lee (9), IFHS; Heather Byrne (9), Bonneville; Alexis Williams (12), Blackfoot.
145
First team: Lillee Olague (11), Bonneville
Second team: Lily Montufer (11), Rigby.
160
First team: Aubrey Long (12), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Aleksandra Michalska (11), Madison.
182
First team: Shayna Henninger (9), Rigby
Second team: Autumn Olague (9), Bonneville.
285
First team: Ashley Barnes (10), Thunder Ridge
Second team: Madi Malm (10), Blackfoot.