POCATELLO—Blackfoot’s wrestling team completed its first season under head coach Kelly Moysh by nabbing third place in the 4A state wrestling tournament.
The Broncos’ Mack Mauger and Tradyn Henderson each placed first in their weight classes, but they reached that summit in vastly different ways.
Mauger won the 4A 98-pound championship last season as a freshman, won a the folkstyle 94-pound national championship and went 37-0 this season.
Henderson narrowly missed out placing at state last season as a sophomore, entered this year’s tournament as a four seed and battled the adversity that comes with getting in serious car accident that put his father in the hospital for months.
Mauger topped Nampa’s Dedrick Navarro (44-3) 3-1 in the 4A 106 final.
“I’m pretty tired but it feels good to win another one and say I’ve won two state championships,” Mauger said. “It feels better to win the second one because I know it wasn’t just lucky.”
Henderson (39-8) topped Preston’s Micah Serr (51-8) pinning him at the 1:21 mark of the first period of the 4A 170 final.
Henderson was four when he first started going to wrestling meets.
"It’s been a life dream of mine,” Henderson said. I’ve been coming to the state tournament since I was little.
Luke Moore (138) and Austin Ramirez (152) placed second. Eli Abercrombie (132) and Taye Trautner placed third. Michael Edwards (182) and Avian Martinez (120) placed sixth.
“I have all these other placers who worked just as hard (as the state champions),” Moysh said. “I think the team mentality of being behind each other, supporting each other (was key). Guys cheering each other on. It goes a long ways in a sport that’s kind of individual.”
To Moysh, the wrestlers finishes show the diverse set of circumstances a wrestler can encounter.
“You have kids who are supposed to do something,” Moysh said. “Then some of them do and some of them don’t. Then you have kids who come out of nowhere. That’s what’s awesome about this sport. Everybody’s got a shot.”
Placing third put a cap on an important chapter in Moysh’s life. He grew up in Blackfoot then spent 30 years in Utah including 11 years reviving Gunnison’s wrestling program.
Thunder Ridge placed fifth in the 5A division.
Thunder Ridge’s Talen Eck (48-4) topped Kuna’s Cole Currin 7-5 in the 113 5A state final.
“It’s just so magical you know,” Eck said. “I’m not only a one-time state champ, but a two time state champ. And even though I’ve already done this before, it still feels great every time. I just love wrestling so much and I’m glad to see my work pay off.”
Garrett Roedeh placed second at 220 for the Titans.
Madison’s Noah Ingram (138), and Preston Colvin (195), of Skyline also placed second.