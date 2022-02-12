Sure, scoring a touchdown is nice. Hitting a 3-pointer is thrilling. But for those in the know, getting your hand raised at the end of a wrestling match tops everything.
"You kind of feel like you're on Cloud 9," Thunder Ridge sophomore Danielle Holt beamed after a recent practice.
It's a sentiment most wrestlers share after a big win. Any win actually.
And why not? All the hard work, training, practice, weight lifting, and cutting weight is not for the faint of heart.
"This is a passion for me," said Holt, who's been on Cloud 9 quite a few times in her career since she said she started the sport at the age of 2 or 3 and progressed through middle school and now high school.
Girls wrestling has emerged as one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Idaho has been playing catch-up, but took a big step this season when the Idaho High School Activities Association finally sanctioned the sport.
That means more girls tournaments, more opportunities, and a girls state tournament to cap the season. No longer will girls have to wrestle boys just to get competition or qualify for the state tournament.
There are a few girl wrestlers with Holt's experience, but most of the influx of girls that have entered the sport are new to wrestling and are taking advantage of the all-girls teams and increased competition.
Thunder Ridge coach Jody Webb said he's embraced the sport and is pushing for even more opportunities for girls.
"I grew up in the 80's and there were no girls wrestling," Webb said. "It's certainly growing and it's headed in the right direction. Some schools have been more fortunate to get girls out, but I think we're all trying to grow the sport."
Girls wrestling has been around for decades. Women's wrestling was added to the Olympics back in 2004. But a wrestling room full of girls, each hard at practice in anticipation of qualifying for girls state championships, might have seemed a long shot in Idaho just a few years ago.
That wasn't the case last week at Thunder Ridge. Or Ririe, where the Bulldogs have eight girls on their team, all first-time wrestlers.
"At the beginning it was really hard," said Ririe junior Billie Rinderknecht, a volleyball player who was previously a stat girl for the wrestling team before deciding to try out for the new girls team. "It was the hardest thing I've ever done ... After I started winning some tournaments I started to love this sport."
Rinderknecht's Cloud 9 moment came with her first win.
"It was amazing," she said. "I beat a girl that had been wrestling since fifth grade. I pinned her in the second round."
Ririe's boys program has been among the most dominant in the state, winning six of the past seven 2A state championships.
Jeff Smith coaches the girls team and is also an assistant for the boys squad.
He said sanctioning girls wrestling will only make the sport grow. He noted Ririe had no girls on the boys team because most girls didn't want to wrestle boys and some parents were also against their daughters wrestling boys.
Now Smith said he hopes to build a foundation for the new team with the eight girls who decided to jump into the sport.
"These girls want to be just as competitive and have as much success as our boys," he said, noting the goal is to capture a girls state championship in the very near future.
"I feel like I just want to be part of that family," Rinderknecht said of Ririe's wrestling legacy. "We win together and we lose together."
"The boys have been supportive," added freshman Shelby Smith, a former stat keeper and daughter of coach Jeff Smith. "We're all one team."
Back at Thunder Ridge, senior Brooke Boyle is out to defend her state title.
Sort of.
For the past three years Pocatello has hosted an all-girls state tournament. The meet started with 52 girls in 2019 and grew to 121 girls from 45 schools last year despite COVID-19 concerns.
The catch was that champions were still "unofficial" since the state did not recognize the sport.
"I never thought there would be a girls team," said Boyle, who qualified for the state meet on Saturday.
Boyle started wrestling because it offered a good workout while she still considered herself a soccer player. That changed as more girls decided to join the team and the program grew.
The final step was when the IHSAA sanctioned the sport.
"I feel like now it's being more recognized as actually a thing and not like a little trend," Boyle said. "Now it's actually a sport."
Some parents have mixed feelings about girls wrestling, but the all-girls format has started to change things.
Ririe's Rinderknecht said her mom didn't want her to wrestle but "once she found out there's a girls team then she was on board."
"I just wanted her to be able to feel successful at something and she was interested," Brooke Boyle's mom Tiffany said, noting that initially Brooke was just trying to work out and didn't have to wrestle against boys, so there were no issues being on the wrestling team.
Brooke's success, plus the fact that Thunder Ridge's girls team has more than doubled over the past three years, made Tiffany a believer. She said she's talked to other parents about the growing opportunities in girls wrestling.
There was also a Cloud 9 revelation when Tiffany first saw her daughter in a match.
"I didn't know she was that strong," Tiffany said. "She's strong and her will is strong. She does not like to lose and she makes sure she works as hard as she can."
Some coaches noted that while they're pleased the IHSAA finally took the step to sanction girls wrestling and hold an all-girls state championship tournament, that officials didn't go far enough.
The boys have a 16-man bracket for 15 weight classes and compete in four divisions, while the girls have an eight-man bracket for 10 weight classes and will all wrestle in one division.
"I think the state is doing its best to grow it," Webb said. "It would be nice to see them doing more."
Webb noted that surrounding states have a head start on Idaho when it comes to girls wrestling, but sanctioning the sport is a big first step.
What's the future hold? Likely coaches just for girls teams, full rosters for girls teams, individual practice for girls teams, and more opportunities with more girls tournaments.
Some of that is already happening as the growth continues.
"Now it's more of a normal thing," said Bonneville's Kayla Vail, who was the only girl on the Bees team three years ago. Now the girls team has tripled.
"It's awesome watching it get normalized," she said.
"It takes a lot of courage for a girl to come out and want to try something like wrestling for the first time," Webb said. "My hat's off to any girl that's willing to get out and try it."
Holt said she remembers the stigma of being a young girl in the all-boys world.
"In fourth and fifth grade I was getting made fun of for it," she said. "I was just 'Why am I doing this'? I stopped that year. The year after that I realized it doesn't matter what other people think. If I love doing it I should keep doing it. The year after that is when I got my first win at freestyle state."
Webb said he has an idea for a Cloud 9 moment at the state meet.
The state meet typically has four mats designated for 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A championship matches. The matches run simultaneously.
"Hopefully they put the girls in the middle and really showcase it," he said "That would be nice."