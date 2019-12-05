Alvin Dalley’s Teton Redskins. John Berry’s Sugar-Salem Diggers.
Mike Leck’s North Fremont Huskies. John Piva’s Challis Black Hearts (a.k.a. Vikings).
Round and round the dynasties go. And where they stop, nobody knows.
Curious how a sport of individuals tends to produce so many team dynasties. The four eastern Idaho wrestling dynasties listed above were presented 35 Idaho state wrestling championships trophies alone — and that's more than just 61 years of such trophy presentations.
Those dynasties rose like a tide and receded like a tide.
Today there are two more tides on the rise. Ririe and Sugar-Salem.
Whether these dynastic tidal wrestling forces are still climbing toward a yet unreached crest or sliding back to the shallows remains to be seen.
Looking at it now, it is difficult to imagine either the Ririe Bulldogs or Sugar-Salem Diggers doing any backsliding.
Ririe is sitting on five-straight state 2A championships, and bring back six state placers from the 2019 state championship team.
Should coach Chris Harris and his staff walk off the Ford Idaho Center mat on Feb. 29 with a sixth-straight title, Ririe will have matched coach Dalley’s all-time, all-classification record for consecutive state team wrestling titles in Idaho.
If they continue to build from the grade school level on up, Harris and the boys in blue and yellow could conceivably approach Leck’s 2A record of 11 total team championships.
Thinking in those terms, and throwing around names like Dalley and Leck, is just crazy talk.
It’s like getting into a staring match with the sun. But it never hurts to have some welding goggles in your Ririe wrestling bag.
“Even when we won that first one by half a point (in 2015), the kids didn’t really realize they could do it,” Harris said. “Sometimes kids will sell themselves short, and don’t really believe it could happen.”
Ririe assistant coach Brad Parkinson understands the sudden culture shift. Parkinson was on Mike Leck’s first state title team back in the early 1990s, a run that produced 11 championships between 1993 and 2010.
Parkinson knows from personal experience that trying to win state titles is not how you win state titles.
“That’s one of the reasons we love to have Brad (in the wrestling room),” Harris said. “He can look those kids in the eye and tell them that if they put in the work, they can be the best. And even if they don’t get all the way there, they will always know they gave it their best.”
As for the Diggers, three-peat coach Keven Glider has retired from the coaching game, but not before building on the groundwork laid down by Berry.
And Glider’s replacement is not just a coach. He is Scot Davis, the winningest high school wrestling coach in the United States.
Over his 46 years as a prep wrestling coach, Davis’s record in dual meets is 1,129 up and 197 down — a winning percentage of 85 percent. With those 1,129 wins, you could say Davis is dynastic in his own right.
Add to that seven state placers returning from Glider’s 2019 state champions, and the Diggers are the odds-on favorite to claim another blue first-place trophy — their fourth in a row, and 14th state title in program history.
That would put Sugar-Salem in a three-way tie for the most team state titles in Idaho wrestling history.
On the big school stage, eastern Idaho wrestling success has been limited to individual achievement in recent years.
Western and northern Idaho schools have stolen the 5A/4A team stage, and the last District 6 school to claim state gold was Idaho Falls in 2009.
In 2019, no District 6 schools cracked the 5A top 10, though Blackfoot and Bonneville finished 4-5 in the 28-team 4A classification.
The Bees and Broncos consistently challenge for team trophies and combined to bring home 13 individual medals in 2019.