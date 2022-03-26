Ririe Wrestling team wins second 2A state title in eight years
Ririe wrestling coach Chris Harris talks about his team during a celebration for the Bulldogs' state championship.

Coach of the Year - Chris Harris, Ririe

Wrestling rooms are full of clever motivational platitudes and truths we hold to be self-evident.

"Not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog."

Or, "The harder you work, the luckier you get," and "Excuses stop here."

When it comes to the 2A state champion Ririe Bulldogs and their architect coach Chris Harris, perhaps the Chumbawumba British bubblegum anthem Tubthumping is the truth of choice.

"I get knocked down. But I get up again. You ain't ever gonna keep me down."

Ririe had won six straight state titles before finishing second in 2021. But you ain't ever gonna keep Ririe down, now winners of seven of the last eight state titles.

 

