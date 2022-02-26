POCATELLO — South Fremont celebrated its third consecutive 3A state wrestling title Saturday, while Ririe had to wait for the final match to earn back another blue championship trophy in 2A after having its six-year state title win streak snapped a year ago.
The Cougars had six wrestlers reach the finals and showed their depth with 10 wrestlers advancing to the semifinals.
“I feel like we can compete with any school in the state of Idaho,” the Cougars’ Hunter Hobbs said. “Our coaches push us really hard and that makes us really good.”
Hobbs, wrestling at 170, won his third consecutive state title and was handed his medal by his brother Sawyer, who is now a South Fremont assistant coach. Sawyer was a four-time state champion for the Cougars.
Hobbs pinned Filer’s Jaimen Swainston in the second round.
South Fremont wrestlers started the day off with a championship as 98-pounder Boden Banta (40-1) pinned Teton’s Treyton Klingler at 3:27. The Cougar freshman celebrated with a flip.
Banta said he was a little nervous before his match but quickly had two takedowns in the first round and took a 4-1 lead into the second before the pin.
Teton’s Max Atchley was down early in his 113 bout, but tied it 3-3 in the second and held on for a 5-4 win over Wyatt Hei of Kellogg.
“I just had to push the pace and score more points,” Atchley said of his rally. “I’m not going to win the state title if I can’t score more points.”
Atchley, a sophomore, was one of three Teton wrestlers to make the final but the only one to claim a title.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” he said.
Firth’s Gage Vasquez had a back injury a year ago and wasn’t able to defend his state championship from freshman season.
He took care of business Saturday with an impressive 4-2 win over Ririe’s Austin Machen.
It was the fifth time Vasquez had beaten Machen this season.
“I’ve been learning every single match,” Vasquez said. “I’ve just been getting better and better.”
In an interesting family twist, Bonneville’s Kayla Vail received her second-place medal in the girls 120-pound division at the same time her younger brother Ryker received his fourth-place medal in the boys 120 competition.
Kayla Vail was the only area girl to make Saturday’s final, which was the first sanctioned state meet for girls wrestling in Idaho, but Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger came out on top with a pin in the third round.
And then there was Ririe.
The Bulldogs had their six-year title streak snapped by New Plymouth last season and the two were on top of the 2A standings heading into the final round.
Ririe needed a win in the final match of the night at 285 pounds and Gavin Harris delivered with a dramatic 4-3 win over John Smith of Wendell.
The match was tied until Harris was able to get an escape with nine seconds left, setting off a Ririe celebration.
Harris said he knew the situation going into the match and he was ready for the pressure.
“Coach always preaches you have a job to do,” Harris said, adding the strategy was to hopefully tire out the bigger Smith and wait for an opportunity.
“Just wait to the third round and win,” he said.
The final team score was Ririe 198 and New Plymouth 197.
South Fremont outdistanced Marsh Valley 250 to 178.5 in 3A.