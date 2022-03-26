Wrestler of the Year -- Hunter Hobbs, 170, junior, South Fremont
As Hunter Hobbs goes, so go the South Fremont Cougars.
Of course Hobbs wouldn't ever suggest such a thing -- a sharp-witted South Fremont junior who would likely draw a distinction between correlation and causation.
But it's hard to argue with the fact that every time Hunter Hobbs wins a state title, so do the Cougars.
In addition, from 1985 to 2019 there were exactly zero Hunter Hobbs' on the South Fremont roster. Over that same time span, there were also exactly zero state wrestling championship trophies brought home to the SF trophy case.
Coincidence?
Regardless, with Hobbs on the roster since 2020, there are more gold trophies and gold medals flying around St. Anthony these days than trout fishing flies.
And with three state titles in as many seasons, Hunter Hobbs has earned the title Post Register Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Hobbs finished his junior season 40-2, winning every tournament he entered.
Hobbs opened his gold-medal run with a win at the Buhl Invitational in early January, following that up one week later with gold at the Madison Invitational.
Hobbs made it three weeks in-a-row atop the podium with a win at Tiger/Grizz, and warmed up for districts with a win at the Weiser Invitational.
Of course, Hobbs then swept through the 170-pound bracket at districts, and finished what he started with pins in all of his state championship matches.
Hobbs also beat 4A state champ Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) twice in tournament action, once at the Madison Invitational, and once at Tiger/Grizz.