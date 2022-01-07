Two-time 2A state champion wrestler Hunter Hobbs doesn’t miss an opportunity to get better and that includes practice, but if you enter the South Fremont wrestling room and ask for Hunter it might take a while for anyone to figure out who you’re talking about.
Hobbs goes by the nickname “Pig”. Everyone calls him “Pig”.
In a sport more known for cutting weight, a wrestler named "Pig" must have an interesting story.
As an infant, Hobbs would drink his milk bottle so quickly it made a noise far louder than the average suckling child. And more effective too. He would drain the bottle in minutes.
Hobbs’ father, Troy remembers his reaction to the fourth son’s early milk consumption.
“I was like, ‘good hell Pig,'" Troy said.
And the name stuck. Everyone from teammates, to opponents, to his principal and athletic director call Hunter Hobbs “Pig."
“We have a big wrestling community and (my dad) would just say it,” said Hobbs, now a junior. “Then everyone just started saying it and it just stuck around.”
Hunter’s mother Linette recalled Hunter getting lost as a 3-year old at his older brother Sawyer’s wrestling tournament. The boy approached the announcer to ask for help and told the announcer his name. The announcer felt dubious but delivered the message anyway.
“A guy came over the intercom and said, ‘We have a lost little boy here who says his name is pig,’” Linette said.
When someone calls Hobbs “Hunter” it’s because they saw his name written on a bracket or a teacher reads his name off of their list.
Hobbs might not be a pig in traditional metaphorical sense, but that doesn’t mean the nickname doesn’t fit.
“I feel like it fits him just because that’s what he’s know by,” South Fremont head coach Jed Clark said. “It’s what everybody always called him so it just seems to fit because that’s what they’re used to calling him.”
Clark said he’s never had an athlete with such a ubiquitous nickname. Graduated state champion Tristan Olson went by T-Rod in the wrestling room and 138-pounder Kysen Tuffy Briggs goes by his middle name.
“Everybody knows him as ‘Pig,’” Clark said. “It’s not just us. Every team in the state knows his name. I don’t know of anyone who has a nickname like that, that everyone knows him by.”
Hobbs holds a record of 68-1 overall and is 24-1 this season. Of those wins, 67 came by pin and the other a major decision, according to TrackWrestling.com.
Rigby senior Payton Brooks (16-0) handed Hobbs his lone loss in the High Country Conference Duals on Dec. 17. Brooks caught Hobbs in a throw and pinned him in the second round.
“I got really high and he caught me,” Hobbs said. “So I just (need to) stay low on the legs.”
Hobbs’ teammates have teased Hobbs a bit since the loss.
“It’s funny to hear some of the other kids on the team kind of razzin’ him because he just doesn’t ever lose,” Clark said. “And not only did he lose, but he got pinned. So they kind of razz him a little bit. And I’m like, guys, ‘I am not going to defend you when he beats the crap out of you. He can beat every single one of you.’”
Hobbs and Brooks are slated to meet up in the Madison Invitational next weekend then likely in the Tiger/Grizz tournament the following week.
Clark said Hobbs takes after his older brother Sawyer, a four-time state champion who now wrestles at Utah Valley University, in that they ratchet up their practice intensity when a big match approaches.
“If they have a tough match coming up then their practice, everything they do is just more focused, sharper,” Clark said. “They know how to get themselves ready for tough matches. They’ve been doing it long enough they know really how to get themselves ready. When we have a tough dual coming up or a tough tournament you see him drilling harder in practice.”
Clark said Hobbs felt angry after he lost to Brooks but has fueled himself with positive self talk since.
“He’s very confident in himself. I’m not worried about him getting down on himself,” Clark said. “He’ll find a way to get himself ready for the next tough match. He doesn’t shy away from those tough ones either. You have to kind of put yourself out there to get better and he understands that.”
One thing hasn’t changed for “Pig” is he still drinks a lot of milk. He and his brother go through two gallons a day.