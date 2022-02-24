The always entertaining state wrestling tournament gets underway Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello, where hundreds of wrestlers will vie for podium spots.
The tournament begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. and concludes with the championship round scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Here are a few storylines to follow.
5A
No 5A or 4A area team won trophies at last year’s meet. That could change this year with Thunder Ridge having eight wrestlers seeded in the top eight in 5A, including three returning state placers.
Talen Eck, state champion at 98 pounds last year as a freshman, is the top seed at 113. The Titans also have 98-pounder Ashton Fullmer seeded sixth, Isaac Scott fourth at 106, Gabe Terrill fourth and Jace Bundy seventh at 145. Also seeded is Gabe Reeves (fourth, 160), Max Leavitt (fifth, 170), and Garrett Roedel, third, 220).
Madison’s Noah Ingram has medaled twice at state and is seeded second in the 138 bracket.
Idaho Falls’ 285-pounder Landon Gneiting was sixth last season and will likely challenge for a podium spot.
Rigby’s Payton Brooks is also a two-time medalist and handed South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs his only loss in three years.
4A
Blackfoot is loaded and returns six state placers. Mack Mauger at 106 pounds is a force, having won the state 98 title last year and already claiming two national championships as a sophomore.
The Broncos’ Eli Abercrombie (132), Luke Moore (138), and Austin Ramirez (152) are also title contenders.
Bonneville’s Tucker Banks is a two-time medalist and seeded No. 2 in 145. The Bees’ Saxton Scott is seeded second in the 98 bracket.
3A
The biggest storyline in 3A is who can keep South Fremont from 3-peating?
The Cougars have five state placers returning to the meet and will prove hard to beat.
Boden Banta is the top seed at 98, as is David Green at 120, and two-time state champ Hunter Hobbs is No. 1 at 170.
Teton is set for a successful meet with returning placer Treyton Klingler seeded second at 98 and Max Atchley seeded No. 1 at 113. Remy Balor, a two-time medalist and finalist last year, is sixth at 120.
Ryker Fuller, a state placer, is seeded second at 152.
2A/1A
Ririe has been the team to beat in 2A/1A, having won six straight team titles before New Plymouth knocked off the Bulldogs last season.
Ririe returns five state placers and looked sharp in last week’s district meet, scoring 227 points.
Tayven Kunz is the top seed at 98 pounds and Gavin Harris, who placed sixth at 170 a year ago, is the top seed at 285.
Other top seeds include Firth’s Gabe Vasquez, who won the state title at 113 last season and will look to add to his medal collection at 120 pounds. He’ll be challenged by Ririe’s Austin Machen, a two-time medalist.
At 220, Salmon’s Colter Bennett is a two-time medalist who reached the 195 championship match last year, is seeded No. 1.
Girls wrestling
Perhaps the most interesting storyline will be the inaugural girls meet.
This is the first year that girls wrestling has been sanctioned in Idaho and the first time girls will compete in the state tournament without having to wrestle against boys.
There has been some criticism that the girls field is smaller than the boys — with only 10 weight classes and 8-girl brackets.
How and when that changes is yet to be determined.
Area wrestlers looking to stand atop the podium include Taylor Call of Hillcrest at 113. Call medaled at the previous two unofficial girls state tournaments in Pocatello.
Bonneville’s Kayla Vail is the top seed at 120 pounds and medaled twice at the state meet and earned her second Tiger-Grizz title this season.
Thunder Ridge’s Brooke Boyle is defending state champion and seeded second at 160.