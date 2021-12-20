Rigby runner Ben Ricks had been checking out colleges since his junior year. He capped his senior cross country season with a top-10 finish at in the 5A state championships and the final reward for a stellar season came last week when he signed a letter of intent to run at Weber State.
After visiting the campus in Ogden, Utah, Ricks said he was sold.
“After that I had a good feeling about Weber,” he said. “I loved the atmosphere and the coaching there. I decided it was best for me.”
Ricks set a personal best of 15:38.4 at the Bob Conley Invitational earlier in the season, which held up to be the sixth best time among 5A runners in the state. He finished 35th at the Northwest Regional championships.
Ricks also finished third at the track and field state championships in the spring, placing third in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600.
Ricks said he prefers a structured approach to training and running and felt Weber State’s coaching staff fit that criteria.
“I think it will just be a good all-around atmosphere,” he said.
There was recruiting pressure prior to signing, Ricks noted.
“There was a point in time I was a little stressed ... I forgot about the reason I was running. I was thinking about college ... the reason I run is because I love to run.”
Ricks said his goal is to became history teacher.
