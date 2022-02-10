Highland's road game against Century, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, is on. Pearson will remain head coach and all nine varsity Rams will be available for the game.
Bell said he isn't sure what changed the team's mind, but he did say this: "We're going to finish what we started."
It represents a 180-degree turn from the team's decision on Tuesday, when players told the Journal they would not return to action until Pearson is no longer the head coach. They cited a lack of continuity in the basketball program, late-game coaching decisions they disagreed with and an on-court play style that fluctuated too often for their liking.
“Sometimes when our plays will be working, and we’ll be scoring off them,” junior Jayden Wright said on Tuesday, “and sometimes Ty will go away from them and call a different play and try to switch it up. We just want consistency calling plays and in-game situations. I know it’s hard, but we need a coach that’s good in that type of situation. Games really do come down to that.”
Instead, Highland has decided to return to play. The Rams' regular season concludes with Friday's game. Up next is the 5A District 5/6 tournament, which begins next week.
The Journal has reached out to Pearson for comment. This story will be updated if he responds.
