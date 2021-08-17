Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A lack of depth in the offensive and defensive trenches was an area of concern Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson addressed during his press conference on Aug. 5.
Anderson and his coaching staff were able to immediately cope with that potential issue by bringing in a pair of highly touted recruits. Rumors that twin brothers Elia and Enoka Migao were headed to Logan to play for the Aggies began to surface Monday, and the Herald Journal was able to confirm this is a reality.
Enoka and Elia Migao practiced with the Aggies for the first time Tuesday and are immediately eligible to play. Both athletes initially signed with BYU during December of 2020 and graduated from Chaparral (California) High School this past spring.
Elia Migao is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman who had scholarship offers from several Power 5 Conference programs, including Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Washington State, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado. He was also offered by USU and Nevada among other schools.
Elia was ranked 41st nationally among all class of 2021 offensive guards by 247sports.com. The 3-star recruit was selected as the Southwestern League Lineman of the Year as a junior, plus was a two-time all-state honoree. He secured a spot on the CalHiSports.com all-state first team.
Emoka is a 6-5, 230-pound defensive end who had scholarships offers from P-5 programs Arizona, Colorado, Michigan State and Oregon State. Additionally, the 3-star recruit was offered by Mountain West programs USU, San Diego State, Nevada and UNLV.
The Chaparral Pumas played an abbreviated five-game schedule this past spring after California postponed all fall of 2020 sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pumas went 4-1 and their only loss was by one point in their season opener.
Emoka was a menace in those five games as he finished first on the team in tackles for loss (16.0) and sacks (7.0), and was second on the squad in tackles (49) and quarterback hurries (19). No. 5 also forced a fumble and was credited with 30 solo tackles, according to maxpreps.com.
Elia was instrumental in helping the Pumas averaging 430.0 yards of total offense in those five games, including an impressive 263.4 on the ground. Chaparral pounded teams with its rushing attack as it racked up 20 rushing touchdowns.