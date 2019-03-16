Hillcrest basketball champions asteele asteele 54 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Top Row: Coach Mat Barber, Kaloeb Owens, Given Chatelain, Isaiah Belnap, Dylan Miller, Ty Elzinga, Seth Curtis, Ben Nelson, Traeson Finch, Garrett Phippen, Coach Benny Kofe, Coach Brantley BrooksPicture Bottom Row: Cooper Kesler, Demik Hatch, Tre Kofe, Jase Austin Courtesy photo Buy Now Top Row: Coach Chasen Marler, Ryan Grossenbacher, Porter Bronson, Sam Kunz, Payton Somsen, Zach Greenig, Eric Patterson, Coach Matt HansenPicture Bottom Row: Tysen Walker, Garrin Kress, Bridger Prince, Mason Bradshaw, Aiden Zundel Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Hillcrest freshmen and junior varsity boys basketball teams recently won 2018-2019 District Championships.The freshman team defeated Skyline 47-40 and the JV team beat Idaho Falls 45-33. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save asteele Follow asteele Follow asteele Close Get email notifications on asteele daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever asteele posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.