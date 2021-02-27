At Burley, the Hillcrest boys blew out Vallivue, 65-44, earning a spot in the 4A state tournament.
There, the Knights will meet Skyline, the teams' sixth meeting this season and fourth in the last two weeks.
On Saturday, Hillcrest raced to a 33-17 halftime lead over Vallivue, which set the stage for the blowout.
Four players scored in double figures for Hillcrest: Sam Kunz (16 points), Cooper Kesler (13), Kobe Kesler (12) and Garrett Phippen (11).
Hillcrest and Skyline will tip-off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School.
The matchup bears interest because of how often the teams have played recently. Back on Feb. 20, they met in the semifinals of the 4A District 6 tournament, and after the Grizzlies won their next game, they met again in Wednesday's finals.
Skyline won that game, earning a spot in the state tournament, but because it was Hillcrest's first loss of the tournament, they clashed again on Thursday. The Grizzlies won that game as well, forcing the Knights to win Saturday's play-in game against Vallivue in order to advance to state.
HILLCREST, 65, VALLIVUE 44
Hillcrest 16 17 14 18 — 65
Vallivue 9 8 17 10 — 44
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 8, Cooper Kesler 13, Tre Kofe 2, Garrett Phippen 11, Sam Kunz 16, Zach Greenig 3, Kobe Kesler 12.
VALLIVUE — Martinez 13, Cope 4, Weisweaver 10, Calhoun 14, Cook 3.
Scores
Boys basketball
New Plymouth 51, Firth 44
Rockland 69, Mackay 68