Hillcrest's Hailey Potter signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to continue her golf career at NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
Potter, who helped lead the Knights to a state tournament berth a year ago, said she visited a few schools, but ultimately made her decision earlier this year.
"I already knew some of the girls and the campus was beautiful," Potter said after taking photos with friends and family at Pinecrest Golf Course.
Potter noted she got into the recruiting cycle relatively late between junior and senior year, but was happy with her choice in what turned out to be a rather easy recruiting experience, she said.
Potter, who started playing golf around age 5, said she started thinking about college golf when she was in middle school. Her first two years in high school were focused on improving her game and scores, and things became more serious last year.
Last summer she fired a course-record 76 at Pinecrest during a tournament and added to her resume with strong tournament finishes.
Potter will study nursing at Northwest Nazarene.
"I'm excited to have a final decision and just to know (Northwest Nazarene) will be home for the next four to six years," Potter said.