Andy Hess woke up ready for work last week.
For Hess, work happens behind the counter at Teton Lakes Golf Course, where he serves as an the assistant pro.
But as he unlatched the security gate and fired up the credit card reader that brisk morning, young Andy couldn’t stop thinking about the dream that woke him.
“It was me and Scottie Scheffler battling on the back-9 Sunday at the Open,” Hess said, flashing his trademark bashful grin. “Yeah, U.S. Open, baby.”
Then Andy stopped.
He looked out to the sunrise at Teton Lakes, and a thousand-yard stare replaced that grin.
Under his breath and barely audible above the clubhouse din, he added, “And I got him.”
A couple seconds later the bashful grin was back, and Andy said with a laugh, “Can you imagine?”
Hess is entered in Monday’s U.S. Open local qualifier at the Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah, and will compete with 90 golfers for five spots in final qualifying.
And if Hess breaks out of final qualifying, it’s on to Brookline, Mass., and a spot in the U.S. Open field of 156.
It’s the long-shot dream of every scratch golfer, but for Hess that long-shot is shorter than most.
Hess holds the course record at most of your favorite tracks. His record numbers from the back tees are staggering.
Pinecrest, 63. Sand Creek, 63. Logan River, 61. Eagle Mountain (non-tournament), 61.
And then there’s that silly 57 Andy put up at the Logan Country Club.
Perhaps more important than Andy’s ability to go low is how he’s playing currently.
He says he’s “feeling good” and has “really figured some things out,” these past couple weeks.
Hess carded a 67 and a 68 at the Utah Open in 2021 at Riverside, and says the layout and course conditions in Provo are a perfect fit for his game.
“The greens roll perfect, and at a 12 on the stimpmeter,” he said. “It’s set up for birdies, and I think 5 or 6-under will qualify.”
Despite the recent, unexpected theft of his prized 9-iron at Teton Lakes this past week (return to the Teton Lakes clubhouse, no questions asked), Hess is confident he can represent.
Hess, 24, grew his game at Sand Creek and Hillcrest, took his playing talents to Utah State, and is now a teaching pro in Rexburg. He is a graduate of Hillcrest High and Utah State.
“Not a lot of players from around here do it,” Hess said. “More than anything, it’s fun to go out and compete and represent small town Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho. So why not me?”
After he parks his sky blue Honda CR-V in the guest parking Monday and lumps his clubs to the first tee, Andy will be chasing that dream that woke him early last week.
To qualify for the U.S. Open Championship.
Can you imagine?