Midway through the 4A District 6 boys basketball season, it looks like the field may be chasing Idaho Falls.
The defending state champion Tigers enter the weekend unbeaten in conference, but if teams are going to make a run at Idaho Falls, now's the time to start.
That's what made Thursday's matchup between Bonneville and Hillcrest compelling.
Both are in middle of the pack, so a win was crucial. In the end, it was the Knights holding on for a 58-54 win, hitting just enough free throws down the stretch to earn the victory and pull even with the Bees at 3-3 in conference.
"Both of us are almost identical," Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. "Our matchups are really comparable. It's just a matter of who's on that night and who's playing a little better and how the ball bounces. Tonight the ball bounced our way."
The game was tied at 50-50 with 3:02 to play. After the Bees took a lead, Cooper Kesler knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Knights the advantage. The closing minutes were a battle of attrition at the free-throw line as both team clanked shots and the ball did indeed take some weird bounces.
Dallin Weatherly made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to put Hillcrest up 56-52, but Bonneville came right back and got to the line again. This time the Bees' Carson Johnson connected on two of three free-throw shots to pull Bonneville within 56-54 with four seconds left, but that was as close as they would get.
Kesler, who finished with a team-high 15 points, made both free throws at the other end to close it out.
"Great teams don't let that happen," Bonneville coach John Tucker said of missed free throws and giving up offensive rebounds. "Those are things we have to get better on and fix."
Johnson led Bonneville (5-9 overall) with 22 points. Tre Kofe scored 12 points and Weatherly added 11 for Hillcrest (6-8 overall).
Bonneville is at Rigby on Monday. Hillcrest is at Shelley on Saturday.
HILLCREST 58, BONNEVILLE 54
Bonneville 18 6 19 11 — 54
Hillcrest 17 12 12 17 — 58
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 5, Kellan Bird 6, Carson Johnson 22, Caleb Stoddard 7, Cy Gummow 8, Carson Judy 6.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 15, Luke Patterson 4, Tre Kofe 12, Jase Austin 7, Garrett Phippen 5, Sam Kunz 4, Dallin Weatherly 11.