The winning streak continues for Hillcrest over District 93 rival Bonneville in the Civil War football game.
The Knights won their sixth straight Civil War and 11th game in the past 12 meetings on Friday night, adding another chapter to one of the area’s most spirited rivalries with a 20-13 win. Prior to Friday, neither team in the rivalry had ever won six consecutive Civil War football games.
On a rainy night with wet field conditions at Thunder Stadium, the Knights’ running game thrived, but Bonneville kept within reach and nearly pulled off the upset in the fourth quarter when the Bees pulled within 20-13 and then recovered an onside kick and drove into Hillcrest territory in the closing minutes. Colby Sessions, however, outjumped a Bees receiver and intercepted a pass inside the 10-yard line to thwart the drive.
“Give them a lot of credit,” Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said. “We knew it would be a tough game.”
The Knights (3-1 overall, 2-0 4A District 6) scored on their first possession, with Tre Kofe and Seth Curtis doing the damage on the ground with an impressive 70-yard drive for the early lead. Willie Nelson’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Bonneville (1-3, 0-2) within 7-6 following a missed extra point. Curtis would add his second rushing score of the night with 1:49 left in the half, breaking tackles and scampering into the end zone from 18 yards out.
“It gave us an advantage because we’re a running team and it helped us a lot,” Kofe said of the soggy field. “We just had to play through it.”
Kofe came in averaging 223 yards per game and 10.6 yards per carry. He finished with 201 yards on 28 carries and Curtis tallied 143 yards on 26 carries. The duo challenged the Bees’ defense all night and when Kofe scored from two yards out midway through the third quarter to give Hillcrest a 20-6 lead, it seemed the game was all but sealed.
But Bonneville’s defense held in the fourth quarter and the offense started finding success in the passing game as junior quarterback Braxton Sorenson found his favorite target Colton Reifschneider four times during a crucial drive. Reifschneider capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown with 2:38 left to close within 20-13.
The successful onside kick followed, but the late interception was enough to end the threat and eventually set off the Hillcrest celebration after the clock ticked down.
Hillcrest hosts Blackfoot on Friday while Bonneville is at Preston the same night.