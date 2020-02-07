Trace Laird was a key component in the Hillcrest Knights’ running game and now the 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman is hoping to do the same at Eastern Oregon University.
Laird signed a letter of intent on Friday afternoon to join the NAIA program in La Grande, Oregon. He visited the campus last weekend and was sold.
“I was just looking for a school closer to Idaho,” Laird said, adding the La Grande campus is about six hours away.
Coach Kevin Meyer spoke before the signing and noted the footwork and overall strength of Laird and his potential at the next level. Laird had the ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line and was also a stalwart on the defensive line for Hillcrest, which won a 4A state title in Laird’s junior season.
Laird was named all-conference first-team and Maxpreps second-team all-state this past season. He was also a first-teamer on the Post Register all-area team. He said he expects to play guard for the Mountaineers.
“Halfway through sophomore year I really started enjoying getting in the weight room and developing and getting bigger,” Laird said.
Meyer said Laird benched 310 pounds and should grow as a collegiate.
Laird said he was relieved to finally have his future set and plans on studying exercise science.