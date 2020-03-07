North Idaho College gained another eastern Idaho recruit Thursday as Hillcrest senior Sydney Monk signed her letter of intent with the Cardinals' women's soccer program in the presence of classmates, family members, friends and administrators.
The Cardinals currently have Kiani Hill (Bonneville), Taylor Lance (Hillcrest), Sydnie Clark (Skyline) and Berenice Chavez (Skyline) on the roster, and Monk said it was comforting to know she would be joining a team with familiar faces.
"It definitely helped," Monk said Thursday evening by phone. "I had kinda talked to them before. It was comforting to know they liked it and they liked the coach."
The Cardinals recruited Monk as an outside defender. Monk has played center defender for Hillcrest and center defender and outside back for her club team, Fusion Revolution. It was through her club team that her offer from North Idaho resulted, as her club coaches sent the Cardinals coaches film of her from a recent tournament in St. George.
North Idaho College was the only college to contact her during the recruiting process, and the two-year school in Coeur d'Alene was in the back of Monk's mind for several years.
"A few years ago when we went on a visit with my brother...it was eighth grade...I was like, 'I definitely want to go here,'" Monk said. "I've always been thinking about it."
Monk began playing soccer at age six, following an elementary school friend into it. She expressed relief at knowing where she is going to school and that she will be playing college soccer. The women's soccer team is expected to report to Coeur d'Alene on July 31.
"I am very relieved and a lot more stress free ow that I know where I’m going," Monk said.