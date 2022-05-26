The Chukars picked up their first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Boise 11-6 at Melaleuca Field.
Hunter Hisky knocked in six runs and scored twice and Tyler Wyatt homered as Idaho Falls improved to 1-1. Wyatt and Andrew Don each finished with two RBIs.
Jake Binder picked up the win, striking out seven and allow just two runs in five innings.
The series continues Friday at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
