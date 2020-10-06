Nita Hix, of Idaho Falls, used a driver Tuesday to ace the 151-yard fifth hole at the Pinecrest Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Nancy DiFelici, Chris Cammack, and Annie Davis.
