Nate Graves aced the 139-yard 7th hole at Pinecrest Golf Course on Saturday. He used an 8-iron and the shot was witnessed by Al Luptak, Dina Luptak, and Steve Moody.
News Trending Today
-
Maddie Lempka signs letter of intent with BYU
-
Bonneville County man arrested for drunk driving with children in car
-
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
-
CEI, Idaho colleges look to fill rising cybersecurity demand
-
TRACK AND FIELD: Skyline girls, Idaho Falls boys highlight local team finishers at state meet
-
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14
-
Experts or 'grifters'? Little-known firm runs Arizona audit
-
Rape investigation uncovers child sex trafficking ring run out of youth home
-
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
-
It's the law: Know the tax implications of an estate or trust