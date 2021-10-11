Hole in One Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bryan Huntsman aced hole No. 1 at the Idaho Falls Country Club on October 7th. The 168-yard 5 iron shot was witnessed by Robert Huntsman, David Bishop, and Kelly Sayer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World Infant victim in child abuse case reportedly dies, father arrested Is Idaho all right? Gem State political standoff gets attention of World Wide Web, national media NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls tops Skyline at the last second, winning the Emotion Bowl for the first time in eight years Unrestrained infant dies from injuries suffered in two-vehicle collision in Idaho Falls Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets ‘Close call’: Courts could side with Little on lieutenant governor dispute Griffith, Bobette Squires, Margaret Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.