Mike Johnson of Idaho Falls used an 8-iron Sunday to ace the 149-yard seventh hole at the Pinecrest Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Allen Barlow, Steve Anderson, and Val Anderson.
News Trending Today
-
Two charged with murder for fatal shooting
-
Idaho Falls man's TikTok video goes viral, racks up 36M views and counting
-
Deputies investigating fatal shooting on Ammon Road
-
Unprecedented virus surge hits east Idaho, setting stage for wave of mandates
-
Kaysville withdraws from nuclear power project
-
UAMPS is a boondoggle in the making
-
Sheriff: One dead in shooting incident on South Ammon Road
-
Ellis Zimmer, Julie
-
Jordan Senate campaign rolls out 1st TV ad
-
Marchant, Mark